Keyshawn Greene had never seen snow before this weekend. If he's being honest, the Florida native wasn't sure he would ever see it before his recruiting tale took an unexpected twist.
That turn reached a conclusion Sunday as the consensus four-star linebacker pledged to Nebraska, representing another major boost to the 2020 class that now stands at 17 known members.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder wrapped up his official visit by breaking the news to head coach Scott Frost and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. The staff began recruiting him when he was an underclassman and it was at Central Florida. They stayed in touch through his 20-month commitment to Florida State that ended soon after the Seminoles made a coaching change in November.
"I just told them they've been with me since they've been at UCF and have been recruiting me a long time," Greene told The World-Herald. "That didn't change when I committed elsewhere."
Nebraska — still in need of linebackers ahead of Wednesday's early signing period — lands a good one in Greene. He logged 147 tackles (nine for loss) along with an interception and blocked field goal as a prep senior at Wakulla High School in Crawfordville, a small unincorporated community just south of Tallahassee. The 247 Sports composite lists him as the No. 12 outside linebacker in the country and No. 154 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle.
Greene officially visited Miami last week and said he was down to the Hurricanes and Huskers ahead of his trip to Lincoln. His mother's presence was also important – she didn't travel with him last time but did to Nebraska.
"My mom, she loved it there," Greene said.
The prospect said he knew what he would do as he took in the campus, the facilities and the snow. Coaches told him they project him to quickly play any of NU's linebacker spots, which lose a pair of starters in inside 'backer Mo Barry and outside defender Alex Davis. The program has long been starved for a pass-rushing threat, and coaches believe Greene can fill the need.
Nebraska remains in pursuit of several other linebackers in addition to current commits Blaise Gunnerson of Carroll (Iowa) Kuemper and junior-college players Eteva Mauga-Clements of Diablo Valley College (Pleasant Hill, California), Niko Cooper of Hutchinson (Kansas) C.C. and Junior Aho of New Mexico Military Institute. Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander spent much of Saturday in Minneapolis with four-star prospect Kaden Johnson.
Greene's commitment is a coup of sorts for a staff that had no reasonable expectation to land him even as late as November. He becomes the third-highest-rated prospect in NU's class behind offensive lineman Turner Corcoran of Lawrence (Kansas) Free State and Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts.
How did Nebraska coaches react when the teenager delivered the news?
"They said I made their day," Green said.
The linebacker will sign Wednesday, he said, ending a recruiting story he never would have predicted. But there he was Sunday, driving back to the airport to return to Florida knowing he had decided on an exciting, different kind of future.
"I ain't wanna stay home for school," Greene said. "I wanted to experience something with family, and that's Nebraska."