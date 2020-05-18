LINCOLN — The extreme Husker makeover of the team’s kicking and punting specialists may now be complete.
Nebraska added a scholarship punter — Australian Daniel Cerni — earlier this week. On Friday, LSU kicker Connor Culp, a starter for the Tigers during the 2017 season, confirmed he’s transferring to NU for his senior season after graduating in Baton Rouge.
Culp was a backup in 2018 and 2019 behind two of the nation’s best kickers, Cole Tracy and Cade York, the latter of whom returns for his sophomore year in 2020. York’s excellence — coupled with the kickoff specialist work from LSU’s Avery Atkins, who led the nation in touchbacks last season — prompted Culp’s move to NU.
He immediately becomes Nebraska’s most experienced placekicker, as he hit 11 of 16 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points in 2017. No other kicker on Nebraska’s roster aside from walk-on Lane McCallum — who is listed at outside linebacker after a brief stint kicking field goals — has ever attempted a field goal at the Power Five conference level.
Culp came to Nebraska through special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge, hired this winter away from Auburn to overhaul a unit that underperformed in 2019. Rutledge was pivotal in the signing of Cerni as well.
“Coach Rut thought I could help out in the kicking game, I know the reputation of the school in both football and academics and wanted to be a part of that,” Culp said.
One of LSU’s assistants — former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph — gave the Huskers high marks as well, Culp said. Two more LSU assistants — defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and safeties coach Bill Busch — have Nebraska ties.
In Lincoln, Culp will become the team’s fourth kicker. All four are walk-ons. The others are junior Chase Contreraz — who transferred in from Iowa Western — and freshmen Gabe Heins from Kearney and Grant Detlefsen from Lincoln Southeast. Heins and Detlefsen redshirted last season.
Six Huskers tried field goals in 2019. All but McCallum, who is unlikely to kick again at NU, have left the program.
Barret Pickering, the 2018 starter whose injury before the 2019 season created a domino effect of issues, has medically retired. Isaac Armstrong, who doubled as the team’s punter in 2019, has completed his eligibility. So did Harrison Martin. Dylan Jorgensen entered the transfer portal. Matt Waldoch gave up the sport, returning to the NU club soccer program .
Waldoch was the best of the 2019 kickers — he made all four attempts. None of the kickers were good options for kickoffs. NU booted just 14 touchbacks all of last season, good for 11th in the Big Ten and 109th in the nation. Punter William Przystup handled most of those duties; Culp and Cerni will likely challenge him for the role.
Nebraska has not been above 50% on its touchback rate since 2013, when Mauro Bondi handled the role.