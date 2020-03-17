LINCOLN — Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin could think of just one moment in his life that compared to Thursday afternoon, as measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus gripped American sports and wouldn’t let go.
“It was when I was in grade school and you were ordered to get under your desk and cover your head because we were afraid the Russians were going to bomb us,” Pepin said. “This made me think of that. In all my years coaching, I’ve never seen anything remotely like this.”
Pepin talked roughly 30 minutes after the rest of his team’s indoor — and outdoor — season had been canceled by a combination of the NCAA and Big Ten’s edicts. The NCAA squashed all of the championship events. The Big Ten canceled every other sporting event inside or outside the conference.
So Pepin — the old grandmaster of Husker sports with 73 career conference titles — was left wondering what, exactly, was next. He has the largest team on campus. Because of UNL’s cancellation of next week’s classes, there is, in effect, a two-week spring break for a team that has no upcoming meet. He has dozens of athletes from other countries — Hungary, Denmark, Jamaica, South Africa — and he doesn’t know if they’ll be able to leave the United States or get back once they do.
And there’s the big question that bounced around social media on Thursday as one cancellation after another took place: What about seniors who worked all these years for this moment, only to have canceled by the coronavirus?
Pepin rattled off the questions that would leave most coaches nodding their heads.
“The aftermath of this is just phenomenal,” Pepin said. “The amount of money people will lose in their business, athletes who are graduating seniors, who had just an outdoor season left. What are they going to do with those people? Are they going to come back? Is their eligibility going to be extended? How’s it going to work on number of scholarships with people coming in when you may or may not have people leaving? Where are these international kids going to go if they can’t even get out of the country?
“Yeah — it’s a great big mess.”
On social media, various athletes expressed shock at the turn of events.
“And just like that I’m retired,” NU senior women’s gymnast Taylor Houchin wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to this sport for shaping my life and my character. I’m truly heartbroken and speechless but I’m going to do what I’ve been told my whole life and I’m going to let go and let God.”
Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning was five minutes from one of the hardest team meetings of his career when he answered his phone and was asked to offer the emotions running through him as he learned one of the best teams in NU history wouldn’t have a chance to prove it at the NCAA championships.
“It’s devastating,” Manning said. “It’s sent a shockwave through our whole country. We just go by what the administration, Big Ten and NCAA are advising and move on. It affects a lot of people’s lives.”
As concerns over the coronavirus ramped up last weekend, Manning’s mind was on NU’s performance in the Big Ten championships, where his team finished second and qualified all 10 wrestlers for the NCAA championships. This week, the team prepared for the “next chapter” of the NCAA meet, which was scheduled to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The venue was designed to be a breakout moment for college wrestling. A dome full of fans.“There was going to be 45,000, maybe 50,000 people over three days,” Manning said. “That’s monumental. But it’s not safe for people, it’s not safe. Obviously, they felt it was going to be not safe.”
NU’s football coaching staff must put a halt to all off-campus recruiting efforts. Further, no recruits can visit campus, either. As of late Thursday afternoon, Nebraska’s spring practice — and April 18 spring game — was still on, and the Big Ten edict doesn’t appear to govern practices or film sessions or other items.
But the games themselves are over. Will Bolt’s first season as NU baseball coach will end at 7-8. Four Husker track athletes who were scheduled to compete at the NCAA track and field championships won’t.
The shockwaves rolled down to smaller colleges, too. No team in the state was perhaps more affected than the Concordia women’s basketball team, the No. 1 seed in the NAIA Division II national tournament. The NAIA chose to cancel both the men’s and women’s tournaments Thursday morning.
One year ago Thursday, the Bulldogs won their first national title in Sioux City, Iowa. They were expecting to play a second-round game there on Friday. But Concordia coach Drew Olson had a bad hunch Wednesday night, hours after Concordia won its first-round game in Sioux City, that the tournament would be canceled if the NCAA pulled the trigger first. As it turned out, the NAIA made its decision hours earlier — just after, coincidentally, the Concordia men lost their tournament game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The women watched that game in their hotel. Then, Olson dropped the awful news.
“We were hurt,” Olson said. “Sad, emotional, a lot of tears. But we also don’t know what’s going on, really, and we trust people are putting us in the best position and looking out for the safety of everybody. Maybe in a few weeks we’ll look back and realize it was the right decision.”
Olson said he hurt for his team, 32-2, especially the seniors, and especially seniors Grace Berry and Philly Lammers, the team’s two best players and leading scorers. After sterling careers at Lincoln East and Millard West, respectively, the two were program-changers at Concordia. Both of them told Olson they would have rather lost in the tournament than end like this, with no real closure.
“Win or lose, they would have known,” Olson said. “Now, it’s just kind of hanging there. I think they’ll always wonder, you know? It makes it hard.”
It also made the ride home to Seward from Sioux City rather quiet. The team split into school vans, Olson said, and not much was said for a while until Barry, a consummate leader, tried to get a song game going. After that, the team stopped in Gretna for gas and ice cream.
“Then it was pretty silent on the rest of the way home,” Olson said. “Just kind of reflecting on things.”
As the sports landscape fills with silence over the next several weeks, there will be plenty of time for reflection, discussion and, Pepin hopes, practice.
“I know this: If you don’t have any practices between now and next fall, when school starts, oh, boy, that would be very, very poor,” Pepin said.