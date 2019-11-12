For a Husker team sick of beating itself, Wisconsin provides motivation

LINCOLN — The focus was on football at Monday's press conference, as Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will need to focus on getting in the right spots, manning up, and tackling to get past Wisconsin this week. The Badgers have beaten NU in six straight games, including wins in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Frost noted that Wisconsin's weapons included Jonathan Taylor — a running back known to run through tackles and break off big plays — and an offense that tends to dictate the clock.
"You can't count on getting 80 plays like you would in a lot of games," Frost said. "You better try and do what you can do in 55 plays. That's their brand of football and they're good at it."
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann said Taylor, on track to lead to the Big Ten in rushing for a third straight season is "big, powerful and slippery."
"He can slip through these tight gaps that big o-linemen help create and he's just a workhorse," Domann said. "You've got to gang tackle him, you've really got to knife him, wrap him up. You can't hit him up top, you can't really take him down with your arms."
The players said they were preparing for a solid defense and especially strong play from Wisconsin's quarterback, Jack Coan.
Coan is "calm, cool, and collected," safety Cam Taylor-Britt said. He's willing to wait in the pocket as long as needed to get the ball out to the receiver.
NU running back Dedrick Mills said the Huskers have a few plays to get the Badgers off balance, but didn't reveal the team's specific strategy.
Luckily, Frost said the Huskers had a good Monday practice and look like they're having fun playing together after the bye week. Mills added that the bye week allowed the Huskers to improve on the "little details" Frost and players have been blaming losses on for weeks.
The coach agreed that the team seems to be sick of beating itself.
"We're all tired of it," Frost said. "I wish the team had just a little more conviction to just get it done at times and wish we would get to a point where some of the mistakes aren't happening."
Frost attributed some of the issues to having a young team and some to a lack of mindset to do the job perfectly. Frost conceded that the players' fear of making a mistake may be holding them back from playing faster.
The coach defended Adrian Martinez, saying the quarterback needs to be more consistent and definitive with his decisions. Frost added that Martinez can play better than he did against Purdue.
Frost seemed optimistic for the program's future, speaking highly of up and coming underclassman and noting positive recruiting interactions during the bye week.
"I think the vast majority of the kids love the game, like what we're doing, see what direction were going in, are optimistic about what's going to happen and enjoy being around each other," Frost said.
More quick hits:
» Domann took complete blame for Purdue's final touchdown in NU's 31-27 loss to the Boilermakers. Purdue ran a receiver end around and Domann, on the side of the reverse, was supposed to stay home instead of crashing down to tackle the back, which he did.
"It was my responsibility, I messed up, I didn't do my job," Domann said. "We paid the price for it."
» Safety Cam Taylor-Britt said he's healthy again and ready to play safety against the Badgers.
» Frost said he wouldn't answer any questions about running back Maurice Washington until after the season.
» Mills said he's not distressed about the few number of carries he's getting.