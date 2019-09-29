LINCOLN — Matt Farniok faced the player Scott Frost referred to as a “creature” all week. And, yeah, it was rough.
Nebraska’s right tackle was tasked with handling Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, the junior 6-foot-5, 265-pound specimen who entered the game with a nation-leading seven sacks. Young finished with three tackles, including a 6-yard sack and forced a fumble that the Huskers recovered. Nebraska often ran plays away from his side of the field.
Farniok said he never shied from the challenge. But it didn’t help that Young’s strength as an edge rusher aligned with the weaker part of the O-lineman’s game.
“I’m a better power blocker than I am a speed rusher, which is awesome, honestly,” Farniok said. “I didn’t come here to play nobodies. I came here to face people that are top-rated guys, the best guys in our league. That’s what I love about Big Ten football is it’s a test. It’s going to always be a test. And no matter what, whatever your struggles are, you gotta make sure you’re honing in on them ... otherwise it’s going to be hard.”
Redshirt tracker
Four Nebraska true freshmen officially won’t redshirt this season. Others crept closer to their four-game limit or made their season debuts.
Frosh appearing in their fifth contests this fall Saturday were running back Wan’Dale Robinson, linebacker Garrett Nelson and safety Quinton Newsome. Players can compete in up to four games while maintaining redshirt eligibility.
Linebacker Luke Reimer played special teams for his third game this year along with safety Noa Pola-Gates. Defensive back Myles Farmer logged action in his second game.
Also of note was the first appearance of defensive lineman and junior-college transfer Jahkeem Green, according to the participation report. Sophomore receiver Kade Warner also saw the field for the first time this season, though he has already used his redshirt season.
Kicker Barret Pickering still hasn’t played this fall as he sits out with an injury and still is a potential redshirt candidate.
Struggling Martinez
Adrian Martinez struggled against the Buckeyes.
The first pass caught by a receiver or a tight end came with 3:42 left in the third quarter. And it was just for seven yards to JD Spielman.
Speilman had a field day against Ohio State in 2017 with 200 receiving yards.
On Saturday, Spielman had just that one catch for seven yards.
“I couldn’t point to anything in particular, but I think JD did his job. He was working to get open hard and running good routes,” Martinez said. “Again, part of that is on me for not getting him the ball, finding ways to get the ball to our guys and missing throws and this and that. Not all of that is on JD.”
Scouting the game
When the opponent has 12 first-round picks in the past four NFL drafts, it’s not a surprise that several pro scouts requested credentials for Saturday’s Ohio State-Nebraska game.
Representatives from the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were in the Memorial Stadium press box. There also were a pair of representatives from the Orange Bowl and Citrus Bowl in Lincoln to check on the two teams.
Old-school Husker football
It drew a cheer from the Nebraska crowd, who recognized what it was seeing on NU’s third drive of the game.
The flexbone offense, featuring a fullback – Dedrick Mills – and two wings. And the I-formation, featuring Mills as the fullback and Wan’Dale Robinson as the tailback.
It looked a lot like old-school Husker football, and coach Scott Frost said as much. It also seemed to work, at times, confusing OSU and forcing the Buckeyes to call a defensive timeout.
The spell broke after that timeout when Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez threw an interception.
Frost wouldn’t commit to running the formation again in future weeks, but did concede that suited Mills, who rumbled for 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Mills played fullback his true freshman season in the flexbone at Georgia Tech.
They did great things
Nebraska’s two defensive captains were impressed with the toughness of Ohio State’s offensive line, which was revamped and seemingly improved from last season.
“They did great things,” linebacker Mohamed Barry said. “The linemen really shot out. Single block well. And the running backs ran hard in the run game.”
NU nose tackle Darrion Daniels was asked specifically about OSU center Josh Meyers, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder who seemed to a have a strong night as a run blocker. On one particular play, he chucked Barry roughly five yards in the air.
““He is a big boy, a big body,” Daniels said. “I think I remember hearing he was a converted guard, so he was a guard and moved over to center, so he’s bigger than a majority of the guards I’ve seen. He can move pretty good laterally. I know he’s young but he’s going to bring some problems for somebody later on.”
Barry said OSU’s line this year is far better than the one that struggled, at times, in a 36-31 win over Nebraska last season.
“I can’t even begin to compare the two,” Barry said. “It was way different. They’re hungry. You can respect that as a competitor. Real hungry to get up and single block the linebackers. That was a pretty good line.”