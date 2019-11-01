LINCOLN — Facing one of the most pass-heavy teams in the country, the Nebraska secondary has a tall task ahead.
That challenge could be all the more difficult if the Huskers are without a season-long starter at safety.
In a postpractice interview with reporters Thursday that lasted less than four minutes, a visibly irritated NU coach Scott Frost said he found out about a missed court date for junior Marquel Dismuke relating to a traffic matter (suspended license) as he walked off the field.
Whether the missed date has any bearing on Dismuke’s status for Saturday’s game at Purdue remains unclear. A bench warrant for Dismuke’s arrest was issued Wednesday and recalled on Thursday when Dismuke paid the fine. He had paid fines in previous cases, as well.
“Slow news day I see,” Dismuke said on Twitter.
Frost said NU has to be ready for Purdue’s passing scheme.
“They’re going to give some stuff we haven’t seen and try to give us some tricks and gadgets that our guys can’t fall for,” Frost said. “So experience is going to matter and attention to detail. Whoever’s out there has gotta do a good job.”
Frost otherwise was not interested in elaborating on his answers. Asked how quarterback Adrian Martinez looked this week, he replied: “Adrian looks like he’s got dark hair and weighs about 225 pounds. That’s how he looks.”
Players “did some things better” in practice this week compared to last week, he said. Asked about the offensive line, he said, “We have a lot of guys doing the best they can and continuing to improve.”
Frost said he’s never been to Purdue, but the team has practiced outside this week in part to prepare for the grass field at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“Bottom line, we just gotta show up on Saturday and play and execute,” Frost said. “We gotta be better on third down on defense and we gotta not make big mistakes on offense.”