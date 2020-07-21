Erik Chinander can name roughly half of Nebraska’s defensive starters for this season with a fair amount of confidence.
But it’s the other guys that give the NU defensive coordinator optimism that this could be his best group yet.
Junior college transfers. Motivated upperclassmen. An army of 2019 signees coming off redshirt seasons along with talented true freshmen. What it all amounts to, Chinander said, is depth for an uncertain season and far more talent than the Huskers have enjoyed on special teams in coach Scott Frost’s two years in Lincoln.
“Really, all those linebackers and DBs that we mentioned, if they’re not the starter, they should be the starter on four special teams,” Chinander said on the Husker Sports Network. “… My feeling is even if you are a starter on defense, you should be on a couple special teams. If you’re the backup as a DB or a linebacker, you should be a core-four player, period. And I think they’ve kind of got that attitude right now that they want to be out there, they want to help the team.”
Frost noted earlier this offseason that special teams cost Nebraska at least three games in 2019, including allowing back-breaking kickoff returns for touchdowns against Wisconsin and Iowa. Instead of cycling through young players trying to stay within their four-game redshirt limits, Chinander said, coaches can now unleash talented athletes looking to parlay the opportunity into a bigger role on defense.
Outside linebacker remains “the biggest question mark” of the defensive unit, Chinander said, considering the position’s recent struggles to disrupt opposing offenses. Senior JoJo Domann, junior Caleb Tannor and sophomore Garrett Nelson will again be prominent pieces. New ones include former defensive back and redshirt freshman Javin Wright and junior walk-on Damian Jackson, who shifts over from defensive line. Newcomers include freshmen Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler, along with JUCO transfer Niko Cooper, all of whom “will get in there.”
The job to develop them falls to assistant coach Mike Dawson, fresh off a single season working with the same position with the NFL’s New York Giants.
“He’s got some work cut out for him,” Chinander said. “And they’ve got some work cut out for themselves.”
Inside ‘backer will feature a pair of senior starters, Will Honas and Collin Miller. Chinander noted the physical and mental development of both in the last three offseasons, adding that redshirt freshman Nick Henrich and sophomore walk-on Luke Reimer are “right on their tails.”
The group should be five or six players deep, the coordinator said, naming freshman Keyshawn Greene and JUCO transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements as other factors.
The defensive line — which must replace all three starters — figures to be able to rotate seven to eight players, Chinander said. Veterans like Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas. Former JUCO talent in Keem Green, Jordon Riley and Pheldarius Payne. Recently redshirted players like Casey Rogers, Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom.
“Cautiously optimistic that those guys can play at the level that the (Davis) twins and Darrion (Daniels) played at last year and maybe even more,” Chinander said. “We have a really good, young group, and supplement that with some junior college guys, I’m really excited about that.”
Defensive backs, meanwhile, might boast the most depth and leadership on the team. Incumbents like cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle and Cam Taylor-Britt join senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke as offseason leaders of the team. Behind them, Chinander said, watch out for underclassmen like Quinton Newsome, Myles Farmer, Braxton Clark and Noa Pola-Gates. Freshmen Ronald Delancy and Isaac Gifford have garnered positive reviews, too.
Amid an unusual offseason, Chinander said, other defenders have filled in to help organize workouts and player meetings. Honas and Miller. Damian Jackson and Ben Stille, along with Bootle, Williams and Dismuke.
It bodes well for a defensive improvement when a new football season begins.
Said Chinander: “I think we’ve identified enough leaders to really do a good job this year."