COLLEGE PARK, Md. — One part of the game plan stuck with Carlos Davis all week. If Maryland gets into a situation of third down and longer than four yards to go, get ready to rush the passer.
The situation played out time and again Saturday in the rain. Defensive end Khalil Davis landed an early sack on third and 10 to force a punt, then again on a third-quarter third and 14. JoJo Domann dropped the Terps QB for a 9-yard loss on a third and nine. Carlos Davis added a 4-yard sack on a late fourth-and-4.
“It’s really just a lot of fun, man, when you can execute the game like that and your game plan works,” Carlos Davis said. “Then you just go out there and have fun and ball out.”
Nebraska recorded a season-high six sacks for 33 yards overall. Collin Miller added one on a second and nine, and Khalil Davis and Ben Stille combined for another on fourth and five.
‘Your confidence rises after every series,” Domann said. “And that right there is dangerous. And today we showed out, we showed up and we did our thing. We gotta build on it. This isn’t a finished product, this is a work in progress. We’re looking to get better and looking forward to next week.”
Senior nose tackle Darrion Daniels said the defense focused well on the details in practice all week. D-line coach Tony Tuioti worked on base plays from fall camp, which helped everyone compete faster Saturday.
“It was just one of those things where we knew it like the back of our hands,” Daniels said. “I think that helped us going into this game.”
Rahmir Johnson reaches redshirt limit
With one regular-season game remaining, Nebraska’s redshirt considerations are growing ever clearer.
While four true freshmen have long since forgone their redshirts — receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, defensive back Quinton Newsome and walk-on linebacker Luke Reimer — most are still tracking their four-game limit.
Running back Rahmir Johnson appeared in his fourth contest. True freshmen who competed in their third games were offensive lineman Bryce Benhart, receiver Chris Hickman, quarterback Luke McCaffrey and defensive lineman Ty Robinson. Junior college defensive end Keem Green also appeared in his third game. Offensive linemen Brant Banks and Ethan Piper made their college debuts.
Receiver Darien Chase and defensive back Myles Farmer both traveled but didn’t play. Both true freshmen can still play in one more game and keep their redshirt eligibility. True sophomore Barret Pickering also didn’t play and has logged three games this season.
‘That’s what tough people do’
JD Spielman had food poisoning to begin the week. Then, at some point, the receiver caught whatever bug kept running back Dedrick Mills out of practice throughout the week. At NU’s team hotel Saturday morning, the junior had to have an IV.
“I didn’t know if he was going to play,” coach Scott Frost said.
By the evening, Spielman had posted another terrific game — seven catches, 104 yards, two touchdowns — in NU’s 54-7 win over Maryland.
“He still came out and had a really good game for us,” Frost said. “That’s what tough people do.”
Spielman posted his third straight 800-yard receiving season with the Huskers, a school record. He will need 141 yards in the season finale against Iowa to set the school record for receiving yards in a season.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez praised both Spielman and Mills for having “a tremendous amount of will.” Mills carried the ball 12 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes.
“They want to play, they want to be out there and they did it today for their teammates,” Martinez said. “JD, I wouldn’t expect anything less, and the same thing goes for Dedrick. Those are two guys who push through it all.”
Illness has hit the Husker athletic department in recent weeks. Safety Cam Taylor-Britt missed the Purdue game with an illness and Nelson, the freshman outside linebacker, was limited Saturday because of what Frost said was Influenza B.
