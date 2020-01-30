Nebraska lost a verbal commit from its 2021 recruiting class when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School defensive end RJ Sorensen announced on Twitter that he was reopening his recruiting process.
Sorensen committed to NU on Sept. 1. He was the first commit in the 2021 class.
“I thank Coach (Scott) Frost and his whole staff for being the first group of people to believe in me,” Sorensen wrote in part.
NU still has three commits in its 2021 class: offensive tackle Teddy Prochaska, guard Henry Lutovsky and inside linebacker Randolph Kpai.