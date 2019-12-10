Nouredin Nouili, a local player whose stock rose fast in the 2019 recruiting cycle, expected to hear from Frost on Monday evening after announcing on Monday morning his transfer from Colorado State.
Nouili, a German transfer exchange student who played his senior season at Norris High School, started seven games as a true freshman guard for the Rams.
As of Monday afternoon, he’d heard from plenty of FCS schools — including South Dakota State and Sam Houston State — plus Boston College at the FBS level. New Mexico has interest, as well.
Will Nebraska? The 6-foot-4, 283-pound Nouili is hoping so.
“Nebraska has been home for me,” Nouili said. “It’s close to my high school. If Nebraska was interested in me, I’d be down for it.”
Whether or not the Huskers — with six redshirt freshman offensive linemen — will have room on the roster is another question. Nouili would likely have to sit out a year because of transfer rules and, by then, he’d be the same year as the other six.
But Nouili is more of an interior lineman than a tackle, and he would have FBS experience.
Nouili chose to transfer from CSU because the coach who recruited him, Mike Bobo, was fired.
"It no longer felt like home," Nouili said Monday from Fort Collins, where he has two weeks left of school.
He'd like to decide in time to transfer at semester and participate in spring practice elsewhere.
Nouili said he'd considering saying yes immediately if he were offered a scholarship but also wants to keep an open mind.
"This is a big-time decision," Nouili said. "I don't want to be the guy who transfers 500 times."