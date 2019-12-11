Jimari Butler, a three-star defensive end from Alabama, decommitted from Tennessee on Tuesday.
That move comes two days after Butler returned from an official visit to Nebraska. Frost was also in Butler’s hometown of Mobile, Alabama, on Monday to visit with the recruit.
Butler, who reportedly ran a 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at a Nike regional camp last summer, hadn’t played football since middle school before he returned to the gridiron this fall. He finished his senior year with 18-plus sacks for Murphy High School after its new coach convinced him his college future could be in something other than basketball.
The standout committed to Tennessee on Nov. 8 but decided to back off that pledge following his official visit to Nebraska last weekend.
According to Rivals, Butler has a final two of Nebraska and TCU. He plans to take an official visit to TCU this coming weekend.
Butler is one of several pass rushers the Huskers are targeting late in the 2020 recruiting cycle. NU has two commits from players who project to defensive end or outside linebacker — Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) and Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Institute). NU has hosted several other prospects on official visits in recent weeks, and a high schooler from Florida — Keyshawn Greene — recently decommitted from Florida State and is planning an official visit to NU.