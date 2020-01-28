LINCOLN — Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday.
He was a member of NU's 2017 recruiting class after a record-breaking career at Bellevue West, where he ran for 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns in his senior season. He also had 496 rushing yards in one game for the Thunderbirds.
But his three-year Husker career was less productive with just 26 carries for 101 yards. Most of that came in 2017, his freshman year under former coach Mike Riley. Bradley redshirted in 2018, then served as a deep reserve in 2019, getting two carries for eight yards in the Maryland game.
His departure from the program leaves Nebraska with five scholarship running backs: Senior Dedrick Mills and freshmen Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins, Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison.
Mills rushed for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Johnson, while retaining his redshirt, rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown. Thompkins rehabbed from another knee surgery last season after undergoing several before arriving at NU. Scott and Morrison will arrive in May.
Bradley becomes the second running back to depart from the program this month. Maurice Washington was formally kicked off the team Jan. 3 after a long removal that started midway through the 2019 season.