In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Nebraska coach Scott Frost takes a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska has lost after leading at halftime or later in five of 14 games under Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers squandered a 17-0 halftime lead before losing in overtime at Colorado on Saturday, their biggest blown lead since UCLA came from 18 points down to win in 2013. The Huskers are 1-6 in games decided by five points or less under Frost.