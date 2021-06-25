Bill Moos appears to be out as Nebraska's AD

LINCOLN — Bill Moos, who hired Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg as Nebraska’s football and men’s basketball coaches, appears to be out as the school’s athletic director three and a half years into his contract.
The man with a big smile, loud voice, blunt comments and fondness for football stories will likely fall 18 months short of completing a five-year deal at NU he told The World-Herald he intended to finish. He'll become the shortest-tenured Husker A.D. in at least 60 years. He led Nebraska athletics for fewer months than even Steve Pederson and Shawn Eichorst, both abruptly fired in the middle of football seasons.
A source said Moos could be out as soon as Friday. "There was a odd feeling around the athletic department in recent days," according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Another source said an announcement on Moos should come this afternoon.
The highest-paid A.D. in school history with a $1.15 million salary, Moos could be leaving just before the end of NU’s fiscal year on June 30 and less than a month after one of his high-profile hires baseball coach Will Bolt won a Big Ten title and then pushed No. 1 Arkansas to the limit in the NCAA tournament. Bolt was the last of the big-ticket hires following Frost (December 2017) and Hoiberg (April 2019), both of whom have struggled since their arrival at NU.