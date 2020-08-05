LINCOLN — Nebraska football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling and soccer student-athletes will be tested for the coronavirus twice a week once competition begins, the Big Ten announced Wednesday morning in its five-page set of league safety protocols.
All five sports are considered high-contact risk events for transmitting the virus, according to the document released by the league. The results of PCR surveillance testing — that is, testing everyone on a team regardless of whether they show symptoms — will be handled by a third-party lab, as well.
The protocols call for once-a-week testing during camp, and twice a week testing once sports seasons begin. In football, that’ll be the week of Sept. 5.
Baseball, softball, gymnastics, cross county and beach volleyball are considered intermediate-contact sports. Golf, rifle, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field and bowling are considered low-contact sports.
According to the document — jointly authored by Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee — testing for players, coaches and staff is required within three days of a competition, Wednesday for a Saturday football game, for example, and within three days of the week’s first competition in other sports that may play multiple games in a week. That counts as one test in the week. For high-contact sports, another test will have to be administered.
Results have to be shared among schools prior to competition. Nebraska will know, for example, Rutgers’ test results before the Sept. 5 game, and vice versa. Testing results have to be shared with the previous week’s opponent, too.
Game officials where six feet of social distancing can’t be maintained will be tested weekly, as well.
Asymptomatic positive tests are required to isolate for ten days — 20 if the student-athletes is immunocompromised. Symptomatic positive tests have to be isolated for ten days since the onset of symptoms and at least 24 hours after recovery.
That’s all pretty straightforward. The quarantine of individuals with close contact to positive test cases — defined as 15 minutes or more, within six feet of space — is slightly more nuanced.
The document says the Big Ten “will work with institutions to develop an independent process to provide oversight and consistency in defining close contacts and working with public health departments to conduct contact tracing.” If an athlete is deemed have had close contact with a person who tests positive, the student-athlete must quarantine for 14 days, with no way of testing out of the quarantine. This affects teammates — or even opponents — of a positive case.
Take the Nebraska-Rutgers example as a hypothetical. If Rutgers has a player test positive after the Huskers play in New Jersey, RU communicates that information back to NU, which must then determine which, if any, of its players had close contact with the positive case for a prolonged period of time. How far the quarantine goes into a team depends, to some degree, on how many players were exposed to the Rutgers player, and whether any of the players exposed then show symptoms or test positive.
The Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases — chaired by UNMC health official Dr. Chris Kratochvil — and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee concede that there’s no way to fully eliminate the risk of viral transmission.
“Even if the interventions contained in the Playbook and bulletins were implemented flawlessly, there would continue to be risk for infection,” the document says. “These standards are intended to increase the likelihood of early identification and help mitigate the potential sequelae.”