Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Bellevue West junior Keagan Johnson on Thursday night, the Huskers’ fourth in-state offer in the 2021 class.
“I can’t describe the feeling,” Johnson told The World-Herald. “It’s something you dream about as a kid and you work your whole life for. I will enjoy this moment, but the work has just begun.”
It’s the second power conference offer for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Johnson. Iowa State offered earlier Thursday, and South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois had previously offered. Johnson is scheduled to take an unofficial visit to Iowa on Friday.
Johnson, who plays receiver and defensive back for the Thunderbirds, said Nebraska likes him “at any position.”
NU has a commitment from Elkhorn South junior Teddy Prochazka and has offered Omaha Westside junior Avante Dickerson and Omaha Creighton Prep junior AJ Rollins.
South Dakota State was Johnson’s first scholarship offer, and the Jackrabbits have familiarity with him. His brother, Cade, is a junior who has 1,187 yards receiving for SDSU this season.
Johnson’s father, Clester, has been helpful in the recruiting process. He was a standout player at Bellevue West in the early 1990s and later went on to star at Nebraska.
Johnson finished his junior season with 52 receptions for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.