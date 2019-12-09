Nebraska added to their 2020 walk-on class Sunday, when Beatrice senior Bladen Bayless announced his commitment.
Bayless chose the Huskers over scholarship offers from NAIA schools Midland and Concordia as well as Division III Concordia-Chicago. D-II schools Chadron State, Washburn and UNK also showed interest.
“I chose Nebraska because there really is no place like Nebraska,” he said. “That feeling every Husker fan gets before kickoff I couldn’t even imagine what the players feel, and I want to be a part of that.”
Bayless, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman, became the 18th member of the 2020 walk-on class and the 15th from Nebraska. He will most likely start his career on the interior of the offensive line but is willing to play wherever the coaches see fit.
“Coach Frost talked to a group of us walk-ons, and I already wanted to go to battle for him,” Bayless said.
He joins other in-state walk-ons: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Casey Doernemann (West Point GACC), Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Elliott Brown (Elkhorn South), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota), Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan) and Chase Contreraz (Missouri Valley, Iowa/Iowa Western).