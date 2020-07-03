DaWon Baker’s phone doesn’t stop ringing anymore.
It’s been two years since he was hired as Nebraska’s first diversity and inclusion director. And he’s always had people in his office to talk.
But the killing of George Floyd on May 25 and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests that spread across the country have changed everything, particularly in college athletics.
Now, there are the student-athletes who call to talk about how to best explain their experiences with racism to white teammates or coaches. There are the coaches — most of whom are white — who call to ask how to facilitate conversation with their non-white athletes about injustice. There are the administrators who want to know what more Nebraska can to do make the athletic department more welcoming, more safe.
Those questions have always come across Baker’s desk. But not quite at this intensity.
“It was kind of like a bubble that popped and it’s been the busiest I’ve been,” Baker said. “There’s been an increase in the amount of questions and amount of focus on what this looks like in the long term.”
Since Floyd’s death, the college sports world has been awakened and mobilized as a voice against racial injustice. The Big Ten has launched an Anti-Hate, Anti-Racism coalition, the first of its kind. Student-athletes have begun posting online about their experience with racism on and off campus. Some programs, like the Alabama football team or Nebraska men’s basketball team, have produced videos supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. All this comes just four years after the lines between sports and politics were drawn thick when Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem.
But those lines are now blurred as students and coaches alike — like many Americans — have become fed up with the status quo. Student-athletes are embracing their platform, and athletic departments — who have long counseled athletes to refrain from political speech — are starting to embrace the movement and supporting student-athletes’ progressive ideals.
Baker lives in a world in between the front lines of protests and in administrative boardrooms, making sure the dialogue between the two is well-lubricated and effective.
“It’s unfortunate that it took something like (Floyd’s death) for all this conversation to start,” Baker said. “But it’s necessary.”
During the first weekend of protests in June, Baker sent an email to top administrators at Nebraska calling for a meeting the following Monday. The protests reminded him of Ferguson in 2014 after the shooting of Michael Brown. That’s where this all began for Baker, a Mizzou graduate and former track and field student-athlete. In 2014, he watched the protests, which were right before his senior year. As a St. Louis native, he saw himself on the TV screen during the protests.
“I remember thinking, I know that QuikTrip,” Baker said. “I have a family that lives in those apartments.”
A year later, the unrest moved 100 miles west to the university. A series of racial incidents sparked protests on Mizzou’s campus, including a swastika found painted on a bathroom wall and a racist Facebook post written by the student body president. The protests made national news, particularly after a journalism professor forced a student photographer away from protesters by saying she “needed some muscle” to move him away. The football team threatened to boycott the season. A student activist threatened a hunger strike until the president of the university, Timothy Wolfe, resigned after a video spread of him nudging his car at a group of protesters.
The response from university officials was widely criticized. Baker took note.
“It seemed like in that time, a lot of the conversations I had were that people weren’t paying attention to how big of a deal (racial injustice) was, and how personally impactful it was,” Baker said. “By the time students voiced concerns, the administration was like, ‘Whoa, we’ve never heard this,’ or, ‘This is new to us,’ and students were like, ‘We’ve been telling you about this for so long.’ ”
Baker started formulating plans of the way he would have responded. And five years later, he’s in position to do that.
After that year of unrest at Mizzou, Baker enrolled in graduate school at Central Florida and did graduate research for The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. While in grad school, Kaepernick kneeled for the national anthem. Alton Sterling was killed in Louisiana, Philando Castille was killed in Minnesota. The 2016 ESPYs began with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul dressed in black, speaking about Black Lives Matter.
Those incidents were daily discussions in class, Baker said, and how student-athletes would react to them. His research and background led to his hire at NU.
Over the past two years, Baker’s helped run the diversity and inclusion summit, a yearly event required for all staff to attend that usually includes speakers from different backgrounds. In August 2019, Baker helped start N-Vest, a leadership group specifically for minority, international and female students. In March, Nebraska launched the Huskers Inclusion Council, which will advocate for diversity in the athletic department as a whole.
All that is great, Baker said, but things really ramped up in the past month after Floyd’s death. Especially as student-athletes started to use their voices.
In the past two years, Baker said, he usually met with top administrators like Bill Moos, John Johnson and Pat Logsdon once a month.
It is now multiple times a week.
“A lot of the conversation is about, OK, what do we need to do, what conversations do we need to have with coaches or athletes and how do we game plan?” Baker said.
All this dialogue is good, Baker said, but it’s also delicate. Because part of Baker’s job is to bridge the gap. Most administrators and coaches around college sports are white. Many of the more prominent student-athletes are black.
Players want to be heard and understood, but that’s difficult. Coaches and administrators want to understand, but that’s not simple either, Baker said.
A study released in March by the NCAA showed black student-athletes make up about 21% of all college athletes, while just 13% of head coaches are black. In major revenue-generating sports, the gap is wider. About 90% of all head football coaches are white, and 55% of the players are black. In men’s basketball, 82% of all head coaches are white, while 54% of the players are black. Only 26% of all basketball coaches, including assistants, are coaches of color.
Nebraska is one of two schools, along with Utah, that have never hired a black head coach. Lincoln itself is a predominantly white town, and with all that mixed together, the transition from high school to college at UNL has the potential to be difficult, Baker said.
“When you are first coming here from Atlanta or South Carolina, and you don’t understand or you don’t know all the people you’re working with, so you’re gonna gravitate somehow toward something or someone you have in common with,” Baker said.
And if one of those people isn’t a person in power who looks like you, that can be hard, he said.
But Baker said he has been encouraged by the amount of coaches who have reached out in the past few years, particularly in the past few months. They want to know how to start the conversation and make athletes feel welcome.
“One thing I tell them all the time is, I have no problem having these conversations, but I don’t have the influence you do for your team,” Baker said. “So it’s gonna mean something different coming from you than me.”
Recently, Scott Frost said on the radio that he used his unity council to get feedback from the football team on reactions to the Floyd killing. Fred Hoiberg recently had the only black woman on the Lincoln police force speak to his team.
Baker’s talked with some coaches about how to set up monthly talks, or set aside one hour a week as a team, to study history or injustice.
That’s encouraging. But all this won’t go away or improve completely overnight.
Baker wants to get the Huskers Inclusion Council off the ground. Get it to the point that, in every single decision made in the athletic department, there’s a diversity and inclusion component.
“If I can meet with every coach and every department head and ask how we can sprinkle this into your team and department, that’s when we’ll really get into a true transformation,” Baker said.
His main goal is to make it clear that the athletic department doesn’t have an adversarial relationship with student-athletes or college students. Recently, Kansas State football players threatened to boycott the season if a student who posted an insensitive joke about Floyd on Twitter isn’t expelled. And at Oklahoma State, star running back Chuba Hubbard also threatened to boycott the season after coach Mike Gundy was pictured wearing a One America News Network T-shirt.
Baker wants student-athletes’ voices to be heard. He pushes for it. But he wants the entire athletic department to work together on any potential problems in-house. It takes time to build that trust, to build that welcoming community.
“We always just want to let them know, we’re on the same side,” Baker said.
He also wants to help push for a diversity and inclusion director in every athletic department in America. He’s actually only one of about 20 in the country.
The 20 or so have a group text. They exchange ideas, they talk strategy with one another. They hope to give a push to the NCAA to require one of them in offices everywhere.
“I really want to try and make Nebraska an example of to say, ‘Hey, this is what you do,’” Baker said. “We’ll get there.”