As ESPN blast NU, Ohio State joins Huskers in open to fall options

Roughly 12 hours after Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren suggested in a Yahoo Sports story that Nebraska couldn’t be a member of the league and still play football in the fall, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said his program was also exploring the potential of playing football in the fall.
Day, in a Zoom call with OSU and national reporters Wednesday, said he was primarily focused on a spring football season — for which prep, he said, would begin the first week in January — but he talked to OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith about still playing this fall.
“We’re still exploring all those options,” Day said. “This thing is moving and changing. We are looking at everything.”
OSU was one of the known schools to reject the Big Ten’s move to postpone its football season until at least the spring. Its president, Kristina Johnson — who, like Nebraska President Ted Carter, is just beginning the role — was “aligned” with Day on wanting to attempt playing a season now, or at least delaying a decision until a later date.
Day’s comments are similar to those made by Nebraska’s administration — including coach Scott Frost — on Tuesday after the Big Ten announced its postponement. The last line of that statement: “We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
In the 24 hours after NU made that statement, two ESPN personalities — Michael Wilbon and Desmond Howard — said the Big Ten should consider kicking Nebraska out of the league for such a statement.
“I would demand an apology from the chancellor and the president and Scott Frost, and not one behind closed doors,” Howard said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” show Wednesday morning. “A public apology. Or, if I’m Kevin Warren, right now, I’m working on a way to get their ass out of the Big Ten. Because they don’t bring that much that they need to be the only group that’s sitting out here and not only criticizing the decision, but saying they want to leave the conference and play somewhere else.
“They ain’t Notre Dame, baby. They ain’t got their own TV contract. They can’t run independent like that. They don’t have that cachet.”
Ohio State does. Further, Nebraska has not said it would leave the Big Ten. It said it wanted to pursue its own schedule.
Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos declined comment Wednesday. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, whose league released a schedule Wednesday morning, said NU has not communicated with the Big 12 about joining its league for competition this fall or membership overall.