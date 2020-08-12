The statements popped up from 11 different states and all 14 Big Ten schools. Every athletic director was weighing in on the league’s seismic decision to postpone its fall sports seasons.
Some official reaction flashed across social media soon after the news broke early Tuesday afternoon. Nebraska was among the first, coming shortly after 2 p.m. The last, from Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips, posted at 7:31 p.m.
Nearly all of them supported or accepted the conference’s decision, ultimately made by league presidents and commissioner Kevin Warren.
Only one — Nebraska — denounced it.
In a joint statement between NU president Ted Carter, chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost, the school said it was “very disappointed” in the league’s action to postpone fall sports. The Huskers, they said, have been and continue to be ready to play while following established safety protocols against COVID-19.
“We hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to compete,” the statement concluded, echoing Frost’s sentiments from his Monday press conference that his team would explore all options for playing this fall.
Multiple Big Ten A.D. brethren pushed back on that notion throughout the day. Ohio State’s Gene Smith said the Buckeyes won’t play elsewhere this fall and are now “embracing” spring as an option, though he had hoped Tuesday’s decision would result in a delay of the season by a few weeks, not potentially six months or more. Iowa’s Gary Barta told The Athletic he believes playing outside the league would violate the Big Ten’s membership criteria and that the Hawkeyes aren’t considering it.
Josh Whitman of Illinois also indicated his school wouldn’t pursue an outside schedule. Purdue’s Mike Bobinski said the strength of the B1G has long been its “collective strength” as opposed to “individual strength.” Asked about Nebraska’s plan on a Zoom call, he said, “I don’t know that it’s particularly feasible.”
“The Big Ten is our home,” Bobinski said. “That’s where we're going to compete and we’ll hopefully do so in the spring. That is not an option for us nor is it one we would entertain in any way, shape or form.”
At least 10 league A.D.s expressly supported the conference move to postpone, citing safety concerns. Michigan’s Warde Manuel called it “unfortunate but necessary.” Phillips of Northwestern said they “stand in full confidence we are making the right decision.” Iowa, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Minnesota and Wisconsin offered similar backing.
Said MSU’s Bill Beekman: “It’s become clear that we are simply not in a position to move forward.”
At least two schools, Wisconsin and Illinois, indicated football players will still be allowed to spend up to 20 hours per week with coaches for workouts this fall. In a video message to fans, UW’s Barry Alvarez said he was “sick to my stomach” but that “in the end, there were too many questions that we couldn’t answer and that doctors didn’t have answers (to).”
Three league A.D.’s didn’t necessarily express full agreement with the decision, though none followed Nebraska’s example of publicly considering a different fall schedule. Pat Hobbs of Rutgers was neutral in his statement, acknowledging the reasoning behind it. Purdue’s Bobinski said he would have preferred to “let it breathe a little bit” regarding safety protocols the league had worked to put in place.
After OSU coach Ryan Day said Monday his team needs to “look at every option” even outside the Big Ten for this fall, Smith said they’re moving on from that notion.
“We’re looking at the spring as an option,” Smith said. “Up until today, it was not an option for me, relative to my mindset. But, Ryan and I just spent some time talking about the possibilities, and I’m embracing it.”