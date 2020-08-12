LINCOLN — The Big Ten has decided not to play football this fall. For Nebraska and the city of Lincoln, that choice comes at a high cost.
The prospect of the Huskers not competing at all in 2020 brings with it wide-ranging financial implications affecting — and potentially destroying — bottom lines both inside and outside the university. Restaurants, bars, hotels, retailers and athletic department budgets will all absorb major blows associated with losing the originally scheduled seven home games and the corresponding business of more than 630,000 combined people who would have attended those contests at Memorial Stadium.
A football absence will dry up a revenue stream after the sport itself produced a profit of $59.76 million for Nebraska in the 2019 fiscal year and pushed the NU athletic department to an overall surplus of $12.085 million. Coach Scott Frost said Monday that the economic consequences of a canceled season would mean a hit of $80 million to $120 million to the athletic department, upward of $300 million to the city of Lincoln and hundreds of millions to the state.
“What does the world look like without football?” Frost asked Monday.
It is no longer a rhetorical question. Frost said furloughs and layoffs would spike in college towns without football. Some schools might have to drop sports.
Nebraska’s athletic department is in a better financial place than most. It has been debt free since 2015 according to the Knight Commission’s College Athletics Financial Information Database. The median debt service for conference schools is $11.8 million, according to the database. Nebraska also has a reserve fund of around $60 million available through the NU Foundation.
With the Big Ten postponement of fall sports, Nebraska loses two of its three revenue-generating sports in football ($59.76 million profit) and volleyball ($212,061). The other is men’s basketball ($5.86 million).
The university’s other 14 nonrevenue sports — totaling 19 teams — are beach volleyball, rifle, bowling, baseball, women’s basketball, golf, wrestling, swimming and diving, tennis, softball, soccer, gymnastics, cross country and track and field. Those operated at a combined loss of $24.6 million in the 2019 fiscal year — a total that Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has said the Huskers essentially make with two football home games, and that’s before television and multimedia rights. Nebraska made $30.155 million in football ticket sales alone in 2019.
The athletic department has already taken measures in recent weeks and months to cut costs. In a letter to season ticket holders last week, Moos introduced the “Day by Day” campaign to solicit fan donations and help offset the shortfall. On July 1 — the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year — NU was tasked with reducing overall expenses by about 10% and also reduced about 10% of administrative positions. Staff travel was limited.
Other capital ventures were also pushed back. Most notably, the new $155 million football facility project that was supposed to break ground beyond North Stadium this summer remains on hold. The Huskers planned to replace the Memorial Stadium FieldTurf — last put in for $380,000 in 2013 — but have tabled the task indefinitely.
No football will also mean major financial consequences for businesses around Lincoln. The Nebraska Bureau of Business Research in 2014 studied the economic impact Husker athletics had on the local economy, estimating that a seven-game home schedule that year brought in more than $42.9 million — equaling closer to $47 million now adjusted for inflation.
Frost said Monday that a postponement brings into question other financial entanglements. What happens, for example, with player eligibility? Would teams be allowed to carry more than the standard 85 scholarships — and how many schools could afford the extra associated costs?
“The biggest factor is if we don’t play football, we’re not going to be able to pay for anything until we start making money here again,” Frost said.