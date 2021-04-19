STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Nebraska began the weekend where it finished: with a half-game lead atop the Big Ten. But will that add up to a different start to next week?
The Huskers, who have won 13 of 15 games after capping a sweep of Penn State with Sunday's 5-3 victory, were just outside the Top 25 last week. And against the Nittany Lions, who came into the series 11th in the 13-team league, Nebraska did a little bit of everything to maintain what has become its best start to a season since 2008.
On Sunday, the Husker (18-6) got another solid start from junior Shay Schanaman. The converted reliever from Grand Island went six innings, then gave way to Jake Bunz in the seventh and Spencer Schwellenbach for the eighth and ninth. They retired all nine batters in order.
Of the three runs charged to Shay Schanaman (4-0), one was earned. He struck out five without a walk and scattered seven hits, going at least six innings for the fourth straight time. His offense, meanwhile, scored in four straight innings. The Huskers managed seven hits but took advantage of five walks and four PSU (8-16) errors.
Schwellenbach, who also earned his fifth save, opened the scoring in the third. He singled home Joe Acker, who led off the inning with a double to give NU a 1-0 lead. Penn State got it back in the bottom of the inning, though, as two singles and the Huskers' first error of the weekend loaded the bases with one out. Schanaman recorded the second out on a fielder’s choice but uncorked a wild pitch to make it 1-1.
Nebraska regained the lead in the fourth, and they'd hold onto the advantage the rest of the afternoon.
Brice Matthews reached on a one-out error before Griffin Everitt’s hit and run put runners on the corners. Acker then hit a grounder to the shortstop, which was misplayed to allow Matthews to score.
In the fifth, the Huskers made it 4-1 on Leighton Banjoff’s two-run single.
After a PSU homer cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the frame, Max Anderson roped a two-out RBI single to score Cam Chick in the sixth.
That would be enough to push the Huskers to 14-2 all time against Penn State, and give the them their first conference sweep away from home since 2019.
NU returns to action Friday, beginning a three-game series at Michigan State.
Nebraska (18-6) 001 121 000—5 7 2
At Penn State (8-16) 001 011 000—3 7 4
W: Schanaman, 4-0. L: Virbitsky, 1-3. S: Schwellenbach, 5. 2B: NU, Acker, Chick. PSU, Homer, Piacentino. 3B: PSU, Kelley.