Another Friday, another Nebraska win. And this time, the Huskers didn’t need their best performance to get it.
The defense was uncharacteristically shaky. The bats were relatively quiet. Yet Cade Povich made sure it was still enough, tossing seven scoreless innings to help push Nebraska past Michigan State 4-0.
The left-hander didn’t possess his best command — he issued a season-high four walks — but scattered four singles and struck out five as the first-place Huskers (19-6) won for the 14th time in 16 tries. The offense posted two runs in the fourth and fifth innings against right-hander Mason Erla to help NU win its fifth straight series opener.
The three-game series continues at 2 p.m. Saturday.
While the Huskers will take the result, the process was less than smooth at times. The defense committed multiple errors for the fifth time this spring. And the lineup repeatedly failed to execute sacrifice bunts while squandering scoring chances in the sixth and seventh frames.
“We’ve got to take every win we can get,” coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “It doesn’t matter what it looks like at the end of the day, also recognizing there’s things we can do better. You’d much rather learn those lessons with a win than a loss.”
Erla struck out six Huskers through three perfect innings while mixing mid-90s fastball velocity with a lively slider. But his second time through the order was more adventurous — NU plated a pair in the fourth on Spencer Schwellenbach’s RBI double and Max Anderson run-scoring groundout. A Joe Acker double to left-center field chased in another in the fifth before he trotted home on a shortstop throwing error.
Nebraska — which had 38 hits in three games at Penn State last weekend — collected seven knocks Friday. Its streak of scoring at least five runs ended at 15 games.
“It wasn’t the prettiest day of all,” Bolt said, “but we did enough right there in the fourth and fifth innings to get some separation.”
It all stood up behind Povich, who picked off two runners and let two Spartans reach third base. The junior faced two over the minimum into the fifth, where a pickoff and strikeout ended a two-on, one-out threat. MSU (11-16) loaded the bases in the next stanza on a fielding error, walk and infield single before Povich induced a 6-4-3 double play.
Jake Bunz logged a pair of no-drama frames to complete the victory and extend the bullpen’s scoreless streak to 13⅔ innings. Facing a Michigan State offense that is among the league leaders in sacrifice bunts and steals, NU hurlers retired the leadoff man seven times.
“We had the pitching today — that side of it was outstanding,” Bolt said. “If you don’t have that, you don’t win the game. We just know we need to be sharper offensively (Saturday) to play to our standard.”