PHOENIX — Arizona State pounded Nebraska pitching for a second straight night en route to a 14-1 win that sent the Huskers to their seventh straight defeat Saturday.
NU starter Colby Gomes hung tough through three scoreless innings before ultimately allowing three runs, and the bullpen surrendered 11 more. The offense, meanwhile, did little against ASU right-hander Tyler Thornton and stranded just six on base overall.
The Huskers’ losing streak matches their longest since the start of the 2013 season. They close the series with the No. 12 Sun Devils (8-3) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The hosts got to Gomes for a pair in the fourth on a Trevor Hauver solo homer and a sacrifice fly. The starter allowed three earned runs in 41⁄3 frames while mixing in two walks and a strikeout on 73 pitches.
A five-run fifth broke open the game and extended the ASU lead to 7-1. Kyle Perry — who had been perfect in his first two appearances — gave up five hits, two walks and five runs in one inning of relief. Bo Blessie, freshman Ethan Bradford and Tyler Martin combined with Perry to give up 11 total runs along with seven walks and four wild pitches across 32⁄3 innings.
Thornton — the reigning freshman pitcher of the year at St. Mary’s last season according to multiple outlets — made sure it was more than enough for his team to win its sixth straight game. Nebraska (1-7) scored first for the seventh time in eight contests on an Aaron Palensky homer in the second inning, but managed little else. The righty Thornton struck out eight and walked one across six innings of one-run ball.
Luke Roskam finished 2 for 3 as the lone Nebraska batter to log multiple hits.
Nebraska (1-7).................010 000 000— 1 6 0
At Arizona State (8-3)......000 251 24x—14 14 0
W: Thornton (2-0). L: Gomes (0-1). 2B: NU, Banjoff; ASU, Williams, Jump 2, Kalmer, Swift. HR: NU, Palensky; ASU, Hauver.