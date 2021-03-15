MINNEAPOLIS — Logan Foster’s biggest moment as a Nebraska baseball player turned out to be an exception Sunday.
The senior from Lincoln Southwest who spent most of his college career at Texas A&M sat out all of last season waiting for a chance like he got in the seventh inning against Ohio State. Anticipating a heater, he crushed an offering deep into the left-field stands for his first home run wearing red and white, tying the game 4-4.
“It definitely did feel good off the bat,” Foster said. “I kind of forgot what that felt like since it’s been about two years since I’ve played in a real game besides summer ball.”
But such moments were few and far between for the Husker offense, which sat cold inside sleepy U.S. Bank Stadium most of the day during a 6-4 loss to Ohio State and a 3-1 setback to Iowa.
Struggles at the plate were the common thread for the Huskers (5-3) in an abrupt end to a five-game winning streak. NU hitters scored twice in the first inning against the Buckeyes, then endured a 2-for-42 drought — with two walks and a hit batter mixed in — that stretched into the late frames of the Iowa finale.
“We definitely stepped away from our approach a little bit,” said Foster, who made his second and third starts. “We weren’t consistent on dominating the fastball and in a doubleheader day on a Sunday, when we have an opportunity to go close out the weekend, that’s something we’ve got to be better in. We wavered from that a little bit, and it actually affected us.”
Coach Will Bolt saw a lineup that didn’t control the strike zone well enough, as evidenced by a combined 18-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the two games. With so few baserunners and balls in play, Nebraska relied on strong individual performances that were few and far between.
“The energy was there,” Bolt said. “They just adjusted, and unfortunately, we weren’t able to make the adjustment top to bottom in the lineup.”
But the Huskers went up 2-0 in the opening inning against OSU and nearly landed an early knockout blow. Mojo Hagge — making his first start of the season — beat out an infield single, and Spencer Schwellenbach drove him in with a ringing double to left. Freshman Jack Steil added an RBI groundout. Then Leighton Banjoff and Griffin Everitt singled, prompting an OSU mound visit and activity in the bullpen beyond first base.
But Buckeyes junior right-hander Will Pfennig rolled from there, getting a strikeout to end the threat and start a streak of retiring 16 straight Huskers and 18 of his last 19. His offense backed him with three two-run homers, including the decisive blow in the eighth.
Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman absorbed two of those long balls after a crisp first three innings. Freshman Kade Kern sent an offering beyond the “400” sign in center in the fourth, and Sam Wilson connected deep to left after an OSU leadoff single in the fifth.
Schanaman — a former reliever making his second career start — went 4 1/3 frames overall, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
Nebraska finally mustered a baserunner in the seventh when Banjoff led off with a crisp single to left. A sacrifice bunt moved him to second base, and a passed ball sent him to third and — after a pitching change — the sophomore came home on another passed ball.
Foster put a charge into the Husker dugout moments later when he clobbered a fastball high up into the left-field stands to tie the game 4-4.
“I was awfully proud of him,” Bolt said. “We feel like we’ve got a talented team with really good options, and he’s been a good teammate while he was waiting his turn. The game ends up rewarding guys like that.”
But the Buckeyes responded. NU reliever Braxton Bragg issued a two-out walk before infielder Colton Bauer clubbed a ball over the wall in center for a 6-4 advantage that held up.
A few hours later, a three-run third was all the Hawkeyes (3-5) needed in a parting victory. And they scored in ways few opponents have against the Huskers (5-3) in the young season. A rare defensive miscue — center fielder Jaxon Hallmark overran a popup by Brendan Sher that went for a double — began a rally that included RBI singles from Ben Norman and Matthew Sosa. A squeeze bunt plated another run.
Nebraska pitching had limited foes to 1 for 35 with runners in scoring position the previous six games.
Left-handed starter Jake Bunz otherwise showed decently in his four-inning start, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out a pair. But the three-run deficit felt bigger as Iowa righty starter Duncan Davitt cruised through most of his outing of six-plus stanzas.
The sophomore scattered just two walks and a hit batsman through five innings before Hallmark managed NU’s first hit with a bunt single. Davitt fanned six and allowed two hits overall, including a Banjoff double to begin the seventh.
Double plays squashed Nebraska’s two biggest threats. Spencer Schwellenbach was plunked after Hallmark’s walk in the sixth before Max Anderson grounded into a 1-4-3 twin killing. After Cam Chick singled to open the eighth, Hallmark scalded a ball that first baseman Izaya Fullard speared to double off the runner.
NU’s lone run came in the seventh when Foster leaked a double down the right-field line to score Banjoff.
Nebraska heads to Iowa for three more games starting next Friday.
The Huskers will go having completed an error-free defensive weekend and with just one in eight games. A Sunday bright spot was the bullpen, which went 9 2/3 innings while allowing five hits and allowing only the two-run OSU homer. NU relievers in the series gave up just three runs in 15 2/3 frames.
“They gave us a shot to win,” Bolt said. “On Sunday, we give up only three runs on game four of the weekend, we expect to win that game.”