Figuring out what position to play can wait. For now, Nebraska baseball’s latest pledge and his future coaches agree on one important point.
This is a bat that could one day make a big impact in the Husker lineup.
Mikey Pauley got a head start on the holiday weekend last Thursday when he committed to NU coach Will Bolt and his staff on a call. The 2022 prospect from Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kansas, chose NU over an offer from Missouri and interest from Oklahoma, Kentucky, Duke and more.
One key factor was seeing Nebraska in person for a camp last spring before the coronavirus pandemic shut down visits.
“They made me seem very wanted,” Pauley told The World-Herald. “They wanted me to be part of the program, and that made me feel good about the school.”
Nebraska recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell routinely tweets out a gif of The Dude from the movie “The Big Lebowski” whenever the team lands a recruit. Pauley was the first to receive the three-emoji treatment — a flame, a strong arm and a bat (the animal).
He becomes NU’s third member of the 2022 recruiting class, joining two-way in-state players Hayden Lewis of Yutan and Nate Moquin of Millard South.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Pauley is a three-sport standout, also playing football (quarterback) and basketball (forward). His primary baseball position is catcher. Nebraska coaches see him as a potential leader there, he said, and corner infield is also an option.
At the plate, Pauley said he’s not afraid to swing early if the pitch is fat enough. With his club team, Building Champions, he said he’s hitting around .480 with roughly half a dozen extra-base hits on the young season. His club program has also produced other future Huskers in two-way player Will Walsh (2020 class) and infielder Blake Anderson (2021).
Said Pauley: “The coaches want to see me in the lineup.”
Pauley has roots in Nebraska. His maternal grandfather, the late Paul Blazevich, was an All-American football player at Omaha University in the early 1960s before embarking on a career as an educator and coach in the city. His sister, Lauren, is a student at Nebraska. He also has cousins in Omaha.
The Huskers have now unofficially signed or received commitments from 35 players spanning five classes since Bolt was hired in June 2019.
“I totally see it,” Pauley said. “The coaches have done a great job staying in touch with me and I’m guessing with many other guys that decided to go to Nebraska.”