LINCOLN — Joe Acker figured he would find his way home. As usual, he just wasn’t sure how it would happen.
The Nebraska senior had led off the first inning with a double just inside the first-base bag. He had a great view of Jaxon Hallmark’s ensuing 11-pitch at-bat that ended with a flyout to center field and had him advancing to third. Same for Spencer Schwellenbach’s grounder that allowed him to score soon after.
“When you have the utmost belief in all your guys one through nine, it’s pretty dang fun,” Acker said.
Like an artist with no shortage of mediums, the Nebraska offense continued its creative ways Friday in a 6-2 victory over Maryland at Haymarket Park. The Huskers (14-5) never trailed against one of the best swing-and-miss starters in college baseball while winning for the ninth time in 10 tries and opening a season-best 1½-game lead atop the Big Ten standings.
Extended at-bats, bunting deception, a little power — the Huskers were again diverse in how they pushed runs across the plate. By the end of the overcast afternoon, Spencer Schwellenbach had driven in three and Brice Matthews added a late homer and RBI single as Nebraska prevailed in a matchup of the Big Ten’s top two scoring teams.
NU ace left-hander Cade Povich held up his end with his fourth quality start of the season. Maryland went quietly until the fourth inning when it worked a bases-loaded walk after a double, single and intentional free pass. The only other damage came in the seventh when catcher Justin Vought sent a mammoth solo shot over the wall in left-center field to bring the Terps (9-11) within 5-2.
Povich went 6⅓ innings overall, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five on 103 pitches. Cam Wynne, Jake Bunz and Schwellenbach followed with scoreless appearances to help Nebraska secure the opener.
The Huskers’ dugout board that records “grit” plays was jam packed Friday. Facing Maryland right-hander Sean Burke — who entered with 47 strikeouts in 26⅓ innings this spring — the hosts put on pressure early and often. The long first inning that produced a run set the tone, helping NU stack pitches and knock out the opposing ace after 5⅔ innings and leading 5-1.
“Going up against a premium arm like that, those are the type of things that you’ve got to get done,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “You gotta get it done every day, but a night like tonight, an awful lot of big plays on our end that weren’t necessarily the big swings.”
Examples littered the 2-hour, 44-minute contest in front of a crowd of 2,361. Many were clustered in a three-run fifth in which No. 9 hitter Griffin Everitt began with a seven-pitch walk. Acker followed by showing bunt and then chopping a double over the third baseman’s head into left field. Schwellenbach singled both home through the right side and took second on the throw. He advanced to third on a dirt-ball read and scored on the ensuing wild throw from the catcher to extend NU’s advantage to 4-1.
Acker, a fifth-year senior who chose to return after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, said his decision to pull back the bunt actually went against the team’s plan after studying how Maryland has defended such plays this spring. But he saw a hittable pitch and reacted in a moment that helped the Huskers go ahead for good.
“We can beat you in so many ways,” Acker said. “...We’re pretty dangerous when we’re all clicking.”
Added Bolt: “If you’re not able to or not willing to sacrifice for your team and just do the small things like we did in that fifth inning there, you probably don’t win that game.”
Schwellenbach also laid down a bunt hit to open the seventh. Matthews — who narrowly missed swatting three-run homers in the second and fourth innings — went yard for a solo shot in the sixth. He added an RBI single in the eighth after Luke Roskam walked, was sacrificed to second and went to third on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, the defense turned in its 11th error-free performance, with a misread of a fly ball that landed in center for a double the only blemish. Roskam corralled a sharp liner at first base in the most crucial fielding moment to end the seventh with two Terps on base in a 5-2 game.
The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. Bolt said he expects more of the same potent attack, not with any specific matchup in mind but because of the attitude the lineup has had while executing even the most routine of tasks.
Said Bolt: “They’re willing to do and eager to do what it takes to get the job done.”