MINNEAPOLIS — Brice Matthews was expecting the slider that started bending his way. But even he was surprised at how far the ball carried off his bat.
College baseball is definitely faster than what the Nebraska freshman was used to in seasons past, as his 5-for-22 (.227) start attests. Still, the second baseman has been flawless defensively. And on Saturday morning against Iowa, his opposite-field home run broke a scoreless game the Huskers eventually claimed 4-0 to push their winning streak to five.
NU coaches teach their hitters to keep the barrels of their bats pointed toward the middle of the field so even a late swing can generate power. Matthews — a freshman from Texas — followed that approach as he reached out at the 1-0 breaking pitch and sent it over the black tarp in right field at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I just was trying to run hard,” Matthews said, “because at first I didn’t think it had a chance of going out.”
The newcomer’s first college homer wasn’t the only offense from Nebraska (5-1) but proved to be all it would need. Starter Chance Hroch tossed six scoreless innings, and four relievers combined on the team’s third shutout in its past four tries. The defense also continued its error-free ways before walking off to another round of celebratory handshakes.
Iowa mustered some drama in the ninth inning when it drew three walks against NU reliever Cam Wynne and brought the tying run to the plate, freshman All-American Peyton Williams, with two outs. On came hard-throwing Spencer Schwellenbach, who battled back from down 3-0 in the count to Williams to strike out the slugger on consecutive heaters as the Husker dugout erupted.
“He challenged (Williams) with a fastball and got a swing on 3-0,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “Then just enough late life on the fastball to put him away.”
Iowa right-hander Drew Irvine proved a worthy foil for a time, shutting out Nebraska through four frames. But Matthews went deep in the fifth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth before senior Joe Acker lined a two-out, two-run single to right.
A throwing error by Irvine made all three runs unearned and gave the Huskers more than enough cushion. Singles from freshmen Max Anderson and Jack Steil in the sixth helped load the bases along with the wide toss to second base, and Matthews pushed the lead to 2-0 with a four-pitch walk. Acker then connected on a 1-1 pitch to double the advantage again as he ended the day boasting a scalding batting average of .409 (9 for 22).
“I knew Joe was going to do something because he’s Joe Acker — he always gets it done,” Matthews said. “He knows what he’s doing and never gets flustered or rushed.”
The offense is still rounding into form, Bolt said, especially considering the jump directly into conference play against Big Ten pitchers. NU hitters struck out 13 times in eight innings and have 69 punchouts in six games, but part of that comes with working deep counts. The lineup struck out multiple times in key spots again Saturday when simply putting the ball in play would likely have created a run.
But plating four was enough Saturday. Steil continued his hot start with a 3-for-4 day while Anderson went 2 for 3 with a walk — the Millard West graduate is off to a sizzling 11-for-22 start (.500) with a .593 on-base percentage.
The 23-year-old Hroch gave Nebraska six innings for the second week in a row after transferring from New Mexico State in the offseason. He enjoyed 1-2-3 innings in the first, second and fifth and stranded a pair of Hawkeyes in his other three chances. Two of his seven strikeouts ended threats in the fourth and sixth.
“One of the more impressive things about him is he seems to make his best pitches and execute the pitch at the highest level whenever he’s got some traffic on the bases,” Bolt said. “We made some pretty big plays behind him, as well.”
Hroch scattered five hits and walked one across 93 pitches. Sayer Diederich, Max Schreiber, Wynne and Schwellenbach added scoreless appearances to complete the victory. Bolt credited catcher Luke Roskam and pitching coach Jeff Christy — who calls the pitches — for their roles in the performance as well.
Husker pitchers have held opponents to 1 for 31 with runners in scoring position during the five-game win streak — and the hit was a Saturday single that didn’t plate anyone.
Nebraska concludes its weekend Sunday with a doubleheader against Ohio State (10 a.m.) and Iowa (2 p.m.). It also travels to Iowa City next week for three more against the Hawkeyes, who are 11-6 against the Huskers under eighth-year coach Rick Heller.