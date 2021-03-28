LINCOLN — Stay through the middle of the field. Luke Roskam hears the same hitting advice from his coach every day about where he needs to be sending baseballs.
The Nebraska senior catcher continued his recent tear with that approach Saturday afternoon, blasting off for a pair of home runs to center field in the second game of a doubleheader the Huskers swept 6-4 and 17-5 against Minnesota at Haymarket Park. A parade of teammates joined him to create offense in a variety of ways as NU rallied to win the first contest in the late innings before pulling away early in the nightcap in front of 2,584.
“That’s a good quality for a winning ball club,” Roskam said. “We just take care of our business and keep competing.”
Both meetings went just seven innings — the first being planned and the second part of the Big Ten’s mercy rule for twinbills this spring — as the Huskers victimized the Gophers’ Big Ten-worst pitching staff. Nebraska (10-4) is off to its best start after 14 games since 2009 and concludes the four-game series with Minnesota (3-11) at noon Sunday.
“It was team oriented,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “It was keeping the line moving, it was passing on to the next guy, it was taking our walks.”
Another hitting mantra for the Huskers is to seek out fastballs in the strike zone, which didn’t happen often late in the opener as the Gophers bullpen melted down for four walks and a hit batsman to fuel a five-run Nebraska sixth inning. The free bases — along with a bobbled ground ball to third base — flipped a 4-1 deficit into a two-run lead.
It all happened after a Leighton Banjoff foul popup to left field that would have completed a scoreless inning bounced off the fielder’s glove and to the grass.
Nebraska had little success against Minnesota left-hander Jack Liffrig most of the way after a Cam Chick sacrifice fly put the host school ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Liffrig retired 10 straight into the fourth and allowed just three singles — two that didn’t leave the infield — into the fateful sixth.
Meanwhile, NU right-handed starter Chance Hroch struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced before Minnesota got to him in the fourth with a two-out RBI single from Gabe Knowles. It went ahead 2-1 in the fifth when Ronald Sweeny led off with a double and later scored on a wild throw on a bunt play.
Minnesota added a pair in the sixth on another Sweeny double and Easton Bertrand sacrifice fly to extend to 4-1.
That set the stage for the Nebraska comeback. With two on and two out, Banjoff gained new life when his foul ball dropped beyond left field and he later walked. Minnesota went to the bullpen from there and imploded — bases-loaded walks to Logan Foster, Joe Acker and Spencer Schwellenbach plated runs along with Chick getting plunked and Jaxon Hallmark reaching on a fielding error.
Schwellenbach worked a scoreless ninth for his third save and Cam Wynne earned the victory with ⅔ of an inning.
Roskam set the drama-free tone of game two with a two-out grand slam in the first inning. Despite seeing a diet of changeups and curveballs on the weekend, he waited for the heater and stroked it high onto the center-field berm.
“It just puts them down right away,” Roskam said. “You just leave no doubt.”
The barrage didn’t stop. Chick crushed a two-run homer nearly to the parking lot beyond right-center field to begin an eight-run third inning and later added an RBI double in the frame. Run-scoring hits from Foster and Hallmark along with an RBI groundout, throwing error and wild pitch completed the flurry that sent a dozen men to the plate.
Eight of the runs were charged to Minnesota right-hander Patrick Fredrickson — the 2018 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year who has largely struggled since then — in his first start since 2019. He allowed five hits and walked four in just 2⅓ innings as his team fell behind 12-0.
Roskam homered again in the fifth — a two-run shot to center — and finished with six RBIs. Since beginning the year 1 for 10, the senior is 8 for his last 15 (.533). Bolt said he’s seen the progression since the winter, when the super senior was driving balls during live practice at-bats.
“He’s always been a guy who’s known the game but always been a self-admitted tinkerer at the plate,” Bolt said. “... I think what he’s really done is he’s simplified his approach and he’s simplified his mechanics this year.”
Banjoff also swatted his first long ball of the season in the sixth as one of seven Huskers to plate runs in the finale. The team emptied its bench and moved players around as it built a quick double-digit advantage.
NU lefty starter Jake Bunz shackled the Gophers over four scoreless stanzas and 65 pitches, striking out five while giving up two singles and three walks. Minnesota in the fifth scrounged up an unearned run off Koty Frank, who surrendered only two walks in a pair of relief frames. The visitors added a grand slam from Ronald Sweeny in the seventh after trailing 17-1.
Bolt said he was happy to see his group keep the same hitting approach in both games regardless of the situation.
“When you put up 12 in the first three innings (of game two), you feel like you’ve probably carried a little bit of momentum over,” Bolt said. “I think more than anything it was just a byproduct of guys staying focused and having the ability to compete every at-bat.”
Also:
» Schwellenbach is “OK,” Bolt said, after leaving midway through the second game. The junior shortstop and closer was a little banged up from Iowa’s artificial turf a week earlier and Nebraska wanted him out of a lopsided contest anyway.
» The Husker bullpen is still set up well to handle the fourth game of the series Sunday behind scheduled starter Shay Schanaman. Among relievers who have yet to throw on the weekend are Max Schreiber, Emmett Olson and Hallmark.