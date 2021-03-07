One day after losing in walk-off fashion, Nebraska made sure there was no drama left in the late innings against Purdue. Twice.
The Huskers rolled to a doubleheader sweep Saturday, pulling away early both times for wins of 7-2 and 10-0 from Dell Diamond. Both victories were seven-run affairs — the first as part of the scheduled Big Ten format for twin bills and the second by run rule.
“It was just a lot grittier day,” NU coach Will Bolt said in in his postgame radio interview.
Starting pitching was strong in both contests for a pair of Huskers doing it for the first time in Nebraska uniforms. Senior Chance Hroch — a graduate transfer from New Mexico State — went six-plus innings in the opener across 82 pitches, inducing eight groundouts to pace the Huskers to their first win in 2021. Shay Schanaman followed with his own six-inning effort, striking out five and allowing one hit and three walks. The Grand Island native did it in his first collegiate start after transitioning from roles as a reliever and two-way player the previous two springs.
Bolt said Schanaman was nervous early on, as evidenced by a four-pitch walk to open the game. But it didn’t last long for someone NU coaches have identified as being key to their rotation this year.
“You could really tell when he flipped the switch to compete mode, his stuff really started to play out,” Bolt said. “He got in attack mode and he was really good.”
Nebraska’s lineup pounded two pitchers making their first-ever starts for Purdue and added on against the bullpen. The 10-0 finale materialized as Husker hitters capitalized on a parade of wild pitchers — the offense worked 14 walks and also benefited from five wild pitches and a balk.
Freshmen Brice Matthews and Max Anderson starred, combining for four hits and six RBIs in game two as NU (2-1) broke things open with a five-run second inning. Matthews’ bases-clearing double highlighted the frame, coming after Efry Cervantes began the scoring with an RBI single. Anderson added a two-run roller into left in the fourth after Matthews again drove in a run with a hit up the middle.
Anderson, a Millard West grad, was 3 for 4 in the first game Saturday and is 8 for 14 to begin his college career.
Nebraska in the early game broke out with a six-run third frame thanks in part to a pair of key Purdue errors. After going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position in Friday’s 6-5 loss, it was 4 for 14 in that category started by Anderson’s two-run single to left. Luke Roskam and Joe Acker also collected run-scoring knocks. Purdue dropped a Cervantes fly ball to right that plated another Husker. Senior Jaxon Hallmark was 4 for 5 and NU collected 12 hits overall.
Husker hitters struck out a combined 15 times in the doubleheader, matching their total from Friday’s defeat. Bolt said a “teaching moment” for the team before the day was to be ready to hunt fastballs. The group responded.
“Just a lot of really competitive at-bats,” Bolt said. “Just gritty all day long.”
Hroch turned away Purdue time and again, working out of jams in the second, third, and fifth innings. A pair of triples in the sixth led to runs in the sixth and ended the shutout. Junior-college transfer and Lincoln High graduate Cam Wynne made his Nebraska debut out of the bullpen in the seventh, getting the Boilermakers 1-2-3 after coming on with two men aboard.
NU turns to left-hander Jake Bunz for the series finale Sunday at 10 a.m. Bunz, a junior-college player originally from Elkhorn South, hasn’t pitched competitively since May 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Bolt said the message to the team is to have the same mindset it had in a dominant Saturday.
“We’ve handled failure really well,” Bolt said. “We came back very determined and we just challenged the team, ‘How are we going to handle success?’ You gotta come back with that same mentality that we haven’t earned anything yet. We came down here for a series win and that’s still up in the air.”