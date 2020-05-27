Husker pitcher Gareth Stroh is transferring for his senior season, the Gibbon, Neb., native confirmed to The World-Herald on Wednesday.
He made two starts for the Huskers in 2020, finishing with a 6.10 ERA in 10⅓ innings. He earned the win in Nebraska's season opener at Baylor.
Stroh, 23, sat out last spring after transferring from Purdue. The 6-2, 200-pound senior lefty thrived in the Northwoods summer league, logging a 1.61 ERA in 61⅔ innings with a 57-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Entering his first season at Nebraska, Stroh had pitched 159⅔ Division I innings with a 4.34 career ERA.
On May 5, NU baseball coach Will Bolt said five of the program’s six seniors, including Stroh, would take advantage of the blanket waiver afforded to any spring-sport athletes who wish to retain their eligibility.
“There’s obviously potential professional opportunities there for most guys,” Bolt said during an appearance on the Husker Sports Network. “But with a five-round (MLB) draft and so much uncertainty with free agent signings and stuff, I think most of those guys are planning on just coming back and playing next year.”
The other four returning seniors were regulars in the 2020 lineup — center fielder Joe Acker, left fielder Mojo Hagge, catcher Luke Roskam and first baseman Ty Roseberry.
Nebraska also will retain its fourth-year juniors in pitchers Paul Tillotson and Connor Curry, along with outfielder Carter Cross, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. Tillotson, with a 7.66 ERA in 32 career appearances, has fought injuries his entire career but had a 2.57 ERA and settled into the closer’s role this spring. Cross has played in 37 career games while Curry is recovering from his second Tommy John procedure and was already set to miss all of 2020.