Nebraska couldn’t overcome shaky defense and sloppy offensive execution for a second straight day in a 4-2 loss to Michigan State on Saturday that evened the weekend series.
A fifth-inning throwing error let in the go-ahead run for the Spartans, and Nebraska missed golden scoring opportunities in the fourth and sixth frames while generating its fewest runs in more than a month. Meanwhile, the Big Ten’s leader in sacrifice bunts (23) couldn’t lay one down in key spots against the Spartans yet again.
“We have a chance early to kind of break it open and just let them hang around a little bit,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We’ve been able to get away with it. Today we just (didn’t).”
A five-game win streak ends for the Huskers (19-7), who can still claim their seventh straight league series Sunday at 11 a.m. They remain a half game ahead of Michigan atop the Big Ten standings after the Wolverines lost earlier in the day.
NU pitching again did its part despite the outcome. Chance Hroch tossed his second quality start in a row, going six-plus innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking none. Tyler Martin and Cam Wynne extended the bullpen’s overall scoreless streak to 15 2/3 frames.
Most of NU’s frustration came while batting despite three Sparty errors. After hitting .320 (34 for 106) with runners in scoring position over their previous seven games, the Huskers were 0 for 10 in such situations Saturday. They stranded men at the corners in the first and fourth. After putting the first two on against MSU reliever Burrell Jones in the sixth, Brice Matthews popped up a bunt for an out. A looking strikeout and flyout allowed the Spartans to preserve a 3-2 lead.
Nebraska managed just two base-runners the rest of the way.
The visitors took a first-inning lead on a wild pitch and subsequent throwing error to start the game against freshman left-hander Nick Powers, who lasted five innings. MSU tied it in the third on a Zach Iverson double and Brock Vradenburg RBI single. NU quickly went back ahead in the fourth as Luke Roskam ended the team’s four-game homerless streak with a blast to left on an 0-2 pitch.
Michigan State (12-16) rose up in the fifth with four hits to flip the game. An Iverson single after a wild pitch plated one run, and another came in when a throw from third baseman Max Anderson sailed wide of first. The bottom third of the MSU order finished 6 for 9 with three RBIs.
“We’ve got that grit board (tracking gritty plays) that we try to fill up,” Bolt said. “There weren’t a whole lot of things on there today that we did well. From a competitive standpoint, we just weren’t good enough.”