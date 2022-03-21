LINCOLN — A smattering of Nebraska players lingered in the third-base dugout. Some sat with heads bowed and hands followed. Others leaned back and stared in the direction of a right-field scoreboard that had never been cleared so quickly.
The reality of the moment couldn’t be wiped away as easily.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 21, Nebraska 4. The program’s most lopsided home loss in 30 years. Its most runs allowed in a game in 14 seasons. And a litany of other dubious marks piled up by the Huskers on “Championship Sunday,” a team motto that became more ironic by the inning.
“This was a bad one,” senior co-captain Cam Chick said. “Probably one of the most embarrassing ones I’ve been a part of.”
Said coach Will Bolt: “We got dominated in every area today.”
The Islanders (12-10) scored in each of the first six innings to lead 19-0, with only the gorgeous mid-70s weather keeping much of the season-high Haymarket Park crowd of 5,627 around. A pair of bases-loaded walks for Nebraska in the ninth inning were all that prevented the program from its worst home defeat in 66 years.
The tail end of seven games in eight days didn’t help the performance that kept the team’s active Twitter account silent for more than two hours. NU starter Dawson McCarville — pitching on short rest coming off a career-best 10-strikeout outing Tuesday — allowed seven runs in two-plus frames and 49 pitches. Lefties went 5 for 6 with a walk against the right-hander. The hosts dug deep into their taxed bullpen with six relievers from there in a 23-hit day for the Islanders that included five homers and seven doubles.
The bullpen was active from nearly the start of a three-run first sparked by a walk, a plunked batter and Brendan Ryan double. And it only got worse.
A parade of pitchers allowed five runs in the third, two each in the fourth and fifth and six more in the sixth before C.J. Hood stranded a pair of Islanders in the seventh to the sarcastic cheers of the crowd. Corpus Christi’s hit total was the most allowed by NU in recent program history, surpassing Connecticut’s 22 in the 2019 NCAA regional. Max Puls finished 5 for 6 as one of seven Islanders to enjoy multihit days. Nine batters drove in a run.
Four more Husker errors and multiple other misplays added to the pain.
“It’s baseball,” Chick said. “But still, there’s got to be a fine line where you shut it down and make a stop. We just never did that as a team.”
Islander starter Leo Perez — a fifth-year righty who entered the day with a career ERA well above 5.00 — went six scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing a pair of hits and walks. Nebraska collected half of its four knocks in the fourth on a Griffin Everitt single and Brice Matthews double that didn’t produce a run.
Nebraska scored twice in the seventh on a Josh Caron RBI groundout and strikeout-error sequence in which the catcher’s wild throw allowed a runner to touch home.
The Huskers dropped their first home nonconference weekend series since Western Carolina in 2017. Sunday also marked their most lopsided setback overall since a 17-run blowout at Oklahoma State in 2008.
“Let’s get this over with,” Bolt said afterward to begin a short postgame interview session. This was all mindset, he added. Nebraska was chasing nine runs before the game even started after it managed one hit in Saturday’s loss.
Has Bolt, in his 18th year as a coach, ever been part of a game comparable to Sunday?
“No,” he said. “Never. Nope.”
The soul searching begins as a 10-game homestand continues Wednesday evening against South Dakota State. Then Michigan and Big Ten play arrive next weekend, offering a welcome chance at a fresh start.
It can’t come quickly enough.
“One game isn’t going to define us,” Chick said. “But this is a hard one to swallow.”