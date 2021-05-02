LINCOLN — The roars reached a crescendo twice late Saturday afternoon as the sun set behind Haymarket Park. A partisan Nebraska crowd sensed the gravity of the moment and prepared to erupt.
Instead, a pair of ninth-inning gut punches.
The first was a run-scoring roller into left field on an 0-2 pitch with two outs against Nebraska’s best reliever that put the Huskers behind for the first time all day. The second was stranding the tying runner at third base, sending a boisterous crowd home ruing a 6-5 defeat to Rutgers and NU’s first series loss this spring.
The Scarlet Knights (16-13) rallied from a late deficit against Nebraska’s bullpen for a second straight day after NU led 5-0 into the fifth inning. The outcome wasted a strong outing from starter Chance Hroch and trimmed Big Red’s first-place lead in the Big Ten to a half game over Michigan.
“Deflated,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “That’s the way you feel when you feel like you have total control of the game for the majority of it and you let it slip away.”
Early returns indicated another Husker bounceback after they blew a 3-2 eighth-inning lead Friday. Joe Acker, Luke Roskam and Spencer Schwellenbach all homered in the first four frames. Hroch was humming along with an effective three-pitch mix of a changeup, slider and sinker.
Fortunes turned when NU (20-9) went to a bullpen that entered the weekend with a scoreless streak of 22-plus innings. Pinch hitter Josh Rodriguez greeted Braxton Bragg with a two-run homer in the seventh following a walk and Mike Nyisztor added a solo shot to left three pitches later to pull the visitors within 5-4.
Nebraska turned to Schwellenbach — its closer who had been unscored upon in 14 innings this spring — from there. Yet the Scarlet Knights still tied the game in the eighth, getting a one-out walk and single before Kevin Welsh guided a run-scoring liner into left.
That set up the ninth, when a Rutgers leadoff single and sacrifice bunt quickly put a man in scoring position. Schwellenbach responded by inducing a foulout and working a two-strike count to Evan Sleight before the cleanup hitter sent a hard roller through the left side to give the Scarlet Knights their first lead.
Bolt said Schwellenbach’s workload last weekend — when he went four innings and 65 pitches at Michigan State on Sunday — left him less effective this time.
“He gave us everything he had,” Bolt said. “But that’s what happens when you don’t stretch the lead and you don’t get the three outs that you need from the bridge guys that come out of the bullpen.”
The Huskers still had a chance in the bottom of the frame after Mojo Hagge legged out an infield hit and went to second when the second baseman threw the ball into the first-base dugout. A groundout moved Hagge to third with one out. But — with the a Haymarket Park crowd of 4,653 making its will known — Efry Cervantes lined out to a drawn-in Rutgers infield and Griffin Everitt fouled out to left.
Nebraska has lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-March. Both came when leading after seven innings, a situation in which NU was 13-0 entering the weekend. The teams wrap their series Sunday at noon.
“The whole team is obviously really upset,” Hroch said. “But I think they’re more fired up than down in the dumps. They’re ready to go. They know what we have to do (Sunday) to salvage a win this weekend. We know how important it is and I think everyone is going to bounce back.”
Bolt said the bullpen has been taxed in part because Nebraska hasn’t bagged its signature big inning on offense to allow for some breathing room. Indeed, Saturday marked six straight games in with the Huskers haven’t scored more than three runs in a frame. Before that they had plated at least five in an inning in 10 of 14 contests.
Hroch posted his third straight quality outing, holding one of the Big Ten’s best home run-hitting lineups to a single run through six innings. He faced one batter over the minimum through four frames, working around an error and infield hit in the opening frame and a two-out walk in the third. The sinkerballer coaxed nine groundouts and struck out five, escaping his final jam in the sixth — a runner on third base with one out — thanks to a punchout and a diving stop and throw by Schwellenbach at shortstop.
The NU offense backed its starter early, contributing three homers along with a Jaxon Hallmark RBI single in the second. Rutgers ended the shutout in the fifth with a Welsh RBI double to right-center following a one-out Danny DiGeorgio single. A dropped popup at first base and a hit off Hroch loaded the bases before No. 2 hitter Richie Schiekofer grounded out to end the threat.
RU southpaw starter Ben Wereski lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and striking out no one.
Hroch said losses sometimes expose things that teams can get away with when they’re winning. Being the tougher team Sunday will be the priority after another game when the Nebraska offense and pitching faded under late pressure.
“I know we’re going to bounce back strong because we have to,” Hroch said. “That’s just what we do.”