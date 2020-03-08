LINCOLN — Winds blew to the north under a bright moon as the Nebraska baseball team gathered in left field for an extended postgame talk Saturday night.
After a doubleheader split with previously winless Columbia, the gusts seemed to take any positive Husker vibes with them.
Whatever excitement Nebraska took from a 7-3 comeback victory to open the afternoon doubleheader only lasted a few hours as the offense fizzled in the nightcap of a 3-2 defeat. Facing an Ivy League school with a thin and inexperienced pitching staff, NU had just six hits and three walks as its three-game win streak ended.
Coach Will Bolt’s message to the team minutes after a defeat that ended with a pickoff a first base: There’s no excuse for what just happened.
“We’re the better team — it was just a lack of effort and a lack of focus in the second game,” Nebraska senior outfielder Joe Acker said. “And, yeah, you can make the excuse it was a long day, but we’re not here to make excuses. That’s a team we should beat and a game we should win. It’s just unacceptable, to be honest.”
Though the bullpen blew yet another lead — the Huskers are now 2-7 when scoring first this spring — the offense had chance after chance to claim the finale. But Columbia right-hander Will Geerdes, making his second collegiate start, walked two and allowed just a Spencer Schwellenbach single in five scoreless innings. Double plays in the sixth and eighth killed potential rallies.
“(Columbia) made the plays when they needed to, they made the pitches when they needed to,” Bolt said. “Unfortunately, up and down the lineup, the at-bats were not even close to being good enough for us.”
Acker called NU’s collective plate approach “selfish,” describing how hitters, including himself, didn’t stick to the plan of dominating fastballs away and instead tried to do too much.
“I think we’ve been a little too passive on waiting for the big hit, like, ‘Oh, now we can get going,’ ” Acker said. “It needs to start in the first inning. We can’t put up zeroes in the first four or five innings and hope something happens.”
Nebraska (4-8) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a Schwellenbach RBI single but grounded into a double play with the bases loaded. Acker homered to left in the seventh. Down 3-2 in the eighth, NU hit into another double play with runners on first and second to end the inning.
Nebraska starter Cade Povich threw 6⅔ innings of one-run ball while hitting 94 mph with his fastball and striking out four. His only mistake led to a Joshua Solomon solo shot in the seventh. Freshman Braxton Bragg, who ended the Columbia seventh with a key strikeout, allowed consecutive singles to start the eighth. Paul Tillotson gave up a Tyler MacGregor RBI single and a Liam McGill run-scoring groundout from there as the Lions (1-6) took their first lead at 3-2.
“We let them slap us in the face, put us on our heels a little bit,” Povich said. “So it’s all depends how we come out (Sunday).”
Nebraska took the first game after roaring back from down 3-0 and getting 4⅔ scoreless innings from its bullpen. Cam Chick and Luke Boynton each collected three hits, and a five-run sixth inning put NU ahead for good.
Nebraska and starter Colby Gomes wobbled early in the opener. Columbia scored runs in three of the first four innings, keyed by a Solomon double in the first, a Josh Nicoloff homer in the third and an AJ DiFillipo triple in the fourth.
Then the Huskers began chipping away at the deficit. A Chick RBI single that followed an Acker double in the fifth put NU on the board.
The sixth featured run-scoring hits by freshmen Leighton Banjoff and Boynton and a go-ahead two-run double by Jaxon Hallmark down the left-field line. Mojo Hagge followed with an infield RBI hit, and Acker reached on a bunt try that drove home another.
A Hallmark RBI groundout in the seventh accounted for the final run.
Gomes — last year’s closer —struggled through 4⅓ innings and 87 pitches with a flat fastball and shaky command. The sophomore righty walked three, struck out three and allowed six hits.
But the bullpen picked him up. Sophomore Shay Schanaman was an especially bright spot after the projected closer allowed eight earned runs in 2⅔ innings to start the season. The righty worked 1⅔ scoreless frames, then came back a few hours later for a 1-2-3 ninth in the nightcap.
The teams close their series Sunday at 11 a.m.
Columbia...........101 100 000—3 9 1
At Nebraska......000 015 10X—7 13 0
W: Schanaman, 1-2. L: Harrington, 0-1. 2B: CU, Soloman, McGill, MacGregor; NU, Hallmark, Acker. 3B: CU, DiFillipo. HR: CU, Nicoloff.
Columbia (1-6).........000 000 120—3 9 1
At Nebraska (4-8)....000 001 100—2 6 0
W: Beimel, 1-0. L: Bragg, 0-1. HR: CU, Soloman; NU, Acker.