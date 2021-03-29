LINCOLN — The two-seam fastball smacked its leather target time and again. The slider dove under bats. On a day Nebraska likes to call “Championship Sunday,” Shay Schanaman was more than up to the task.
If there was any doubt about the status of the Huskers’ third weekend starting spot, the junior right-hander dismissed it as smoothly as he did Minnesota hitters Sunday afternoon in a 10-2 victory at sunny Haymarket Park. The Grand Island grad was electric in his fourth start after transitioning from a relief role this offseason, posting career bests in innings (7⅓) and strikeouts (10) while taking a shutout into the eighth.
After consecutive shaky outings in which Schanaman gave up eight earned runs in seven innings, he found ways to repeatedly get ahead in the count. Gophers hitters swung fruitlessly at sliders in the dirt and managed one walk with 2,599 roaring after each whiff.
“It’s a world of difference,” Schanaman said. “So that was huge.”
Offense was no issue again for the Huskers (11-4), who swept the four-game series and ran their winning streak to six after another pounding of Minnesota’s league-worst pitching staff. Luke Roskam collected three RBIs in a 2-for-4 effort and two Gopher errors opened the door to five runs. NU led 5-0 after three innings and 9-0 into the eighth.
But the story was Schanaman.
Minnesota’s Andrew Wilhite legged out a jam-shot infield single to second base to begin the game and later went to third when Schanaman threw wide to first on a pickoff try. But the 6-foot, 195-pounder responded by retiring 22 of the next 23 he faced — a streak of 13 in a row ended with a fifth-inning walk.
“He wasn’t really overthinking it,” coach Will Bolt said. “He was just kind of in compete mode for most of the game. When he does that, his stuff is really good.”
If the wipeout slider wasn’t getting swings and misses, it induced weak contact including six groundouts and six flyouts. The ballpark radar gun read 104 mph on one of his eight-inning offerings — a mistake, but perhaps a glimpse at the difficulty hitters faced against his lively offerings.
Schanaman kept a quick tempo with the easy demeanor of a man mowing on a Sunday afternoon.
“Getting through that first with no runs, clean, just set me up for the rest of the game,” Schanaman said. “I was on and it felt good. I got ahead and stayed in attack mode the rest (of the way) after that.”
For a time, he threatened to throw the first Husker one-hitter since Michael Mariot in 2010. But Minnesota broke through in the eighth with a one-out single and double, and the bullpen eventually let in both runs. Schanaman walked one and gave up three hits on 83 pitches before two relievers finished the game.
Bolt said Schanaman felt the “urgency” to perform well — not just for his own role but for the team at the end of a long weekend. It was a trying week for the former closer who worked all offseason for a rotation spot, including throwing a no-hitter last summer for the Hastings Sodbusters of the Expedition League.
“I’m not surprised at all that he went out and did what he did,” Bolt said. “There really wasn’t anything going on other than him just having a good look on his face the whole day.”
NU’s lineup provided plenty of support. It scored in the first inning for a fourth straight game against Minnesota (3-12) when Joe Acker walked, took second on a Jaxon Hallmark single, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and came in on a Cam Chick groundout.
Like the pair of errors that set up Nebraska’s big inning to rally for a 6-4 win Saturday, another miscue Sunday paved the way for a decisive four-run fourth.
Catcher’s interference put Acker on base instead of grounding out to second. With two outs later in the frame, Chick swatted an RBI single to left and Roskam plated two with a crisp hit to center field. Mojo Hagge took a bases-loaded pitch off his foot to force home another and put NU ahead 5-0.
Minnesota right-hander Trent Schoeberl didn’t return for a fourth inning. Senior reliever Joshua Culliver — an Omaha Creighton Prep grad — retired 10 straight Huskers before a Griffin Everitt double and dropped liner to left field extended the NU lead to 6-0 in the sixth. The hosts continued to punish the bullpen in the seventh with a pair of bases-loaded walks to Hagge and Everitt before Acker took a plunking to force in another run. Roskam added another RBI hit in the eighth.
Nebraska is off to its best 15-game start since 2008. Its 11-4 sprint also matches the 2019 club for best recent beginning to league play. The team travels to Illinois next weekend for a three-game series.
“Winning’s fun,” Schanaman said. “Winning is the most fun we can have.”