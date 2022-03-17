LINCOLN — It didn’t look like Nebraska was going to extend its winning streak Wednesday afternoon, down three runs heading into the bottom of the eighth. But the Husker offense got going at the right time, capped by a walk-off single from Efry Cervantes to give Nebraska a 6-5 win over New Mexico State at Haymarket Park.
“Amazing,” Cervantes said. “It felt real good to get a win for the team. That was big time.”
The senior infielder said he was looking to attack early, and laced a single to right on the first pitch.
“I was ready to hit from the jump,” he said. “I wasn’t going to let them get the first punch. I wanted to be the one punching.”
A Cam Chick home run to right field in the eighth inning cut the Aggie lead to 5-4. And an inning later, NU capitalized on two walks and a balk by New Mexico State. Garrett Anglim knocked in pinch-runner Luke Sartori, who scored from second to tie the game. Two batters later, Cervantes delivered the final blow to extend 7-9 Nebraska’s winning streak to three games.
Drew Christo — the headliner of NU’s 2021 recruiting class — made his first collegiate start but didn’t make it through the first, going two-thirds of an inning with three walks on 23 pitches.
“Just didn’t have the command today,” coach Will Bolt said.
Jackson Brockett relieved Christo and got out of a bases-loaded jam without surrendering a run. But the Aggies (9-6) got to Jackson in the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead thanks to RBI singles by Brandon Dieter and Gunner Antillon.
Nebraska then turned to junior reliever Braxton Bragg, who pitched 4⅓ innings and gave up three runs — one earned — on four hits. He threw 58 pitches with three strikeouts and no walks.
“He saved the game for us,” Bolt said. “He was amazing. I thought he was on attack. Fastball was great, he was changing speeds, made some big pitches.”
Said Bragg: “Went out there and competed. Just threw strikes and let my defense work behind me.”
The only earned run Bragg gave up came on a sacrifice fly by Antillon in the top of the fourth.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State junior Rorick Maltrud was solid all day. He went seven innings, allowing one hit, two runs — one earned — with seven strikeouts to one walk.
Down 3-0, the Huskers chipped away at the lead in the fourth inning.
Core Jackson reached on an error before Max Anderson moved him to second on a bloop single to left field. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position and another wild pitch allowed Jackson to score and Anderson to advance to third. Brice Matthews added a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Anderson to cut the lead to 3-2.
Bragg left the game with two runners on in the top of the seventh. Both scored shortly after on a throwing error to make it 5-2 before the Huskers finally got going.
Nebraska seemed to be squaring up balls all afternoon but had nothing to show for it, so Bolt was happy to see the team persevere.
“Just challenged our guys in the middle of that game, just stay in the fight and just keep coming,” Bolt said. “I was proud of the compete regardless of what was going on and we overcame some tough spots there and showed some heart. This team’s starting to climb. Starting to find their identity a little bit.”
The Huskers have Thursday off before hosting a three-game set against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday night.