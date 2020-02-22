SAN DIEGO — Nebraska blew an early 7-0 lead and absorbed a gut-punch 12-11 loss to San Diego late Friday.
The hosts went ahead for the first time with a three-run eighth inning, and the Huskers’ own rally fell just short as they lost for the third time in four tries to begin the season under new coach Will Bolt. They outhit the Toreros 18-10, but the bullpen surrendered seven earned runs and the defense committed four errors to begin the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament.
Nebraska continues the weekend at San Diego State at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Nebraska starter Gareth Stroh breezed through three perfect innings and led 7-0 into the fourth. San Diego greeted him with a pair of singles, and Adam Kerner sent a two-out offering just over the left-field wall. The hosts added an unearned run on the left-hander in the fifth on two infield fielding errors and a single to make it 7-4.
A five-run seventh brought San Diego all the way back, aided by a pair of NU fielding mistakes. The hosts took the lead when, with a runner on third base and one out in the eighth, closer Shay Schanaman fielded a comebacker but fell while trying to throw in a rundown at home.
Aaron Palensky and Leighton Banjoff each collected three hits for the Huskers, who had seven men record at least one RBI. NU had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth with two outs but couldn’t convert.
Nebraska (1-3)....016 002 011—11 18 4
San Diego (3-1)...000 310 530—12 10 3
W: Thurman. L: Schanaman. 2B: NU, Chick, Schwellenbach, Palensky 2; SDU, Jefferis. 3B: SDU, Jefferis. HR: SDU, Kerner.