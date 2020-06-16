Cam Wynne was a junior at Lincoln High when he started pitching competitively. He found he could throw harder than just about everyone.
Four years later, that big right arm brought Wynne together with his favorite childhood college baseball team.
Wynne, a high-upside 6-foot-5 hurler once included on Perfect Game USA’s Top 300 prospect list, announced Monday he'll transfer to Nebraska from Texas A&M. He made two relief appearances for the Aggies in the abbreviated 2020 season after spending two years at Johnson County Community College in Kansas, where he struck out 38 total batters in 27⅓ innings.
“Nebraska ended up taking a chance on me and I appreciate it very much because it’s been a lifelong dream to be able to play for the Huskers,” Wynne told The World-Herald. “I’m really looking forward to a chance to help lead the team back to Omaha.”
The 21-year-old has two seasons of eligibility remaining and expects to be available for 2021 once he files a waiver with the NCAA. Wynne said he and Texas A&M mutually parted ways after the coronavirus pandemic created a roster and scholarship crunch across college baseball.
Enter the Huskers, who continue to restock a pitching group that reset its starting rotation last spring and boasts a young bullpen. Wynne already has the ability, with a fastball that has clocked as high as 99 mph and sat between 93-95 this spring. The next step is command. He walked 31 hitters and posted a 6.26 earned-run average at the juco level.
“I’ve been described as raw before,” Wynne said. “So that’s something I worked on really hard this year was to become a pitcher. I’m never going to stop wanting to throw as hard as I can. But I’m taking big steps toward becoming a more refined pitcher.”
Though still fastball heavy, Wynne added a game-ready curveball in recent months and also offers a slider and changeup. He arrived at A&M to be the closer — he settled into more of a setup role by mid-March — and has the same aspirations at Haymarket Park, where his grandfather routinely took him to watch Husker games growing up.
Wynne said he was in the NCAA transfer portal for about two months before Nebraska came through with a walk-on offer. It’s not an ideal time to be a transfer. Most schools wanted him to wait until after last week’s shortened MLB draft so they had a better idea of their roster situations. Money and space are tight everywhere.
NU coach Will Bolt previously recruited Wynne to A&M last year when the prospect was drawing attention from a variety of Division I programs.
“I guess maybe he just liked me all around,” Wynne said with a laugh. “Maybe he wanted a hometown guy on the team. Whatever it was, I’m glad they found something in me and gave me an opportunity. I don’t have any reason to doubt my ability to make a difference on the team.”
The Huskers also this week added New Mexico State transfer and two-year starter Chance Hroch and now have 15 incoming players for next season. To this point, three NU seniors have decided to not retain their eligibility or transfer.