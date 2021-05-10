PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — Nebraska shook off a 4-2 shackling against Indiana by whacking Rutgers 15-5 to complete a doubleheader split Sunday.
A long day at the ballpark that included a brief rain delay in the finale ended with the Huskers (22-11) alone in second place in the Big Ten, a game behind Indiana. Big Red and the Scarlet Knights (17-16) complete the pod weekend Monday at 10 a.m.
Nebraska ended the day with handshakes after beating the team that came to Lincoln and swept it a week earlier. Luke Roskam finished 3 for 4 with a game-breaking grand slam in the sixth inning, and the defense backed starter Chance Hroch and the bullpen with multiple web gems in an error-free outing. Rutgers’ defense, meanwhile, committed five errors that led to a pair of unearned runs.
“Good bounce back for our team, top to bottom, in this game,” NU coach Will Bolt said in his postgame radio interview.
One week after Rutgers starter Brent Teller logged seven shutout innings against the Huskers, the rematch turned out much differently. NU stranded three runners in scoring position in the first two frames but broke through with a three-run third highlighted by a Roskam two-run double and another score on a wild pickoff attempt.
Nebraska led off the sixth with a hit batter and walk before a short rain delay knocked Teller from the game. A Spencer Schwellenbach bases-loaded walk pushed the lead to 4-1 before Roskam deposited a pitch over the left-field wall.
“Roskam was big time today,” Bolt said. “Just stepped up.”
The Huskers, who blew a pair of eighth-inning leads against Rutgers last week, poured on the insurance late. Cam Chick beat out an infield hit for an RBI in the eighth, and NU added six in the ninth, including two-run knocks by Schwellenbach and Brice Matthews.
Hroch was sharp through five innings, with the sinkerballer inducing nine groundouts and allowing only an RBI groundout while building a 3-1 lead. But the righty wasn’t the same after the delay, hitting a batter and giving up three straight singles as Rutgers drew within 8-3. Max Schreiber (2 1/3 scoreless innings) and Jaxon Hallmark, who allowed a two-run homer to Evan Sleight in the ninth with a double-digit cushion, finished the victory.
Nebraska celebrated after a deflating first game in which Indiana produced a four-run first inning and made it stand up the entire way as Gabe Bierman tossed a complete-game four-hitter in just 2 hours, 11 minutes.
First-place Indiana collected seven total hits, all singles, and six of them came in the opening frame as balls found holes against NU starter Shay Schanaman. Nebraska turned four double plays the rest of the way, and the bullpen posted three scoreless innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskers missed a chance to pass the nationally ranked Hoosiers (23-10) in the standings.
Bierman, a sophomore right-hander, demonstrated why he entered the weekend as the Big Ten leader among starters in earned-run average (2.51). He struck out 11 and allowed just four hits, a walk and a hit batter on 114 pitches. He faced one batter over the minimum through the sixth inning and didn’t need more than 17 pitches in any stanza.
Nebraska broke the shutout in the seventh, when Hallmark bunted for a single, went to second on a wild throw and scored on a Chick RBI single. Hallmark homered in the ninth, and the Huskers brought the tying run to the plate after Chick was plunked but grounded out to end it.
Indiana built its early lead with a flurry of seeing-eye hits that rolled through the infield or landed in front of outfielders. Cole Barr’s two-run knock preceded scoring hits from Ethan Vecrumba and Collin Hopkins as Schanaman needed 39 pitches to escape the jam.
But NU’s normal Sunday starter rebounded with four scoreless frames from there, allowing four total walks and striking out three in his five-inning, 94-pitch outing. Ethan Bradford, Trey Kissack and Cam Wynne kept the Hoosiers at bay the rest of the way.
Bolt said Monday’s game would likely be a bullpen game featuring an opener and a line of relievers after that.
“All hands will be on deck, probably,” Bolt said.