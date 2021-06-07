FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The “Go Big Red!” chants punched through mutters and groans inside a sold-out Baum-Walker Stadium as fans begrudgingly filed out and into the night.
On this night, Nebraska was better than No. 1.
The story of the Huskers’ 5-3 takedown of Arkansas — the top overall national seed — on its home field was no upset, at least not to the red-jerseyed group celebrating around the first-base dugout. What began hours earlier with Jaxon Hallmark flashing a bring-it-on gesture to a hostile audience continued with their best pitcher shutting down the powerful Hogs lineup and ended with the Huskers scoring more than enough runs despite making a flurry of outs on the bases.
“I’m pretty drained right now, honestly,” Spencer Schwellenbach said with a weary smile. “But well worth it.”
The outcome sets up a winner-take-all game Monday at 6 p.m. Nebraska (34-13) is seeking to advance to the super-regional round for the first time since 2005 while knocking out a No. 1 overall seed in its own regional for just the third time since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1999.
The Huskers flashed their don’t-care mentality all afternoon inside the opulent home of the SEC champions while beating a top-ranked team for the first time in seven years. They pounded fourth-seeded NJIT 18-4 in the early game, with right-hander Shay Schanaman providing precious rest for the bullpen with seven strong innings. Then they turned to lefty Kyle Perry — making only his fourth start of the spring as he gradually returned after Tommy John surgery last June — and Schwellenbach in the high-stakes nightcap.
Meanwhile, NU seamlessly shuffled its lineup with Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max Anderson out after suffering a leg injury Saturday night. Brice Matthews made his first college starts at third base, while Cam Chick manned second for the first time in a month with no problem.
“Nebraska, they outplayed us,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “No doubt.”
With their season on the brink, multiple Husker heroes rose up in a game that played out before a national audience on ESPN2. Perry and Schwellenbach handcuffed one of the nation’s top-scoring units to four total hits. Griffin Everitt’s two-run single in the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie for a lead that held up the rest of the way.
And Nebraska didn’t need a perfect game to prevail against the consensus national-title favorites. It ran into four outs on the base paths and failed to cash in with a man on third and fewer than two away on more than one occasion. A wild pitch-error sequence in the third inning cost the visitors the early lead in an oh-no moment that would have sunk lesser squads.
“We’re fighting for our lives right now, and we don’t want this season to end,” Schwellenbach said. “Love this team too much, love the coaches too much for this season to go by.”
Perry gave Nebraska all it could hope for across 4 1/3 innings and a season-high 73 pitches. The Millard South grad struck out seven and walked three, allowing just one total baserunner in three of the first four innings. Arkansas hitters didn’t time his low-90s fastball much, and Perry buckled down when they did.
“He was locked in,” said the catcher Everitt. “He was ready to go from the first pitch. … He’s kind of like an Energizer Bunny out there. He was ready to roll; he wasn’t scared. He didn’t let the moment get too big for him.”
A crucial juncture arrived in the fifth when the Hogs worked a one-out walk and single to put men on the corners. Nebraska called on Schwellenbach, its lights-out closer all season, who escaped the jam with a strikeout and flyout to keep the deficit at 3-2.
Schwellenbach carried his magic into the bottom half of the frame. After Joe Acker singled to center and Hallmark beat out a dribbler to the pitcher by an eyelash, he slugged a 1-2 pitch to left-center for a game-tying double. After a strikeout, Everitt produced the big blow by grounding a 93 mph fastball to right field on a 2-1 count that hushed the partisan crowd and gave NU a 5-3 lead.
Schwellenbach, a Michigan native and impending high draft pick, gave up only a single until the ninth while mixing mid-90s fastballs with pinpoint-breaking stuff. On fumes, he overcame two walks and a wild pitch by getting a groundout and strikeout. His season high-tying 65th pitch was a popup by No. 9 hitter Jalen Battles that landed in the glove of Luke Roskam at first base, hushing the packed stands of 11,084.
“Schwellie gave us everything that he had,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “Every last drop of everything in his being, he gave it to this team. Pretty special.”
Jaxon Hallmark set the tone right away, clobbering a 2-2 changeup over the “400” sign in straightaway center off of lefty starter Lael Lockhart, who lasted 4 1/3 innings. The NU senior drew boos as he touched home, holding up his hands to indicate that the Huskers were welcoming the challenge.
The slim edge held up until the Arkansas third. A one-out walk and single set up Cayden Wallace for an RBI single up the middle. Then with two outs, the Hogs scored on a wild pitch that sailed to the backstop and added another run when the throw from Everitt leaked away from Perry.
But the Big Ten champs, in typical fashion, didn’t dwell on the immediate past. They responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning when a throwing error and Acker double led to a Hallmark sac fly to right.
Multiple outs on the base paths — most the result of aggressive plays — again gave NU reason to melt under the spotlight. Acker was thrown out at home trying to score on a Schwellenbach grounder to first. Then Arkansas gunned down Schwellenbach trying to take third base on a Roskam infield hit. And that came after Everitt was doubled off second base on a lineout in the previous inning.
Yet it wasn’t enough to send the Huskers busing north to Lincoln just yet.
“We all love each other, and we’re not ready to be done yet,” Everitt said. “We know we’ve got to come back (Monday) and beat them again. Definitely going to cherish this and remember it forever, but we’ve got to come back (Monday) and win a game.”
Bolt wasn’t ready to commit to a starter late Sunday. But the bullpen is in relatively good shape, he said, considering that NU needed just five pitchers for 18 innings. Ace Cade Povich is an intriguing option, considering that the lefty threw just 64 pitches Friday against Northeastern. Arkansas will also have to conjure up a starter, though it has multiple high-leverage relievers, including Kevin Kopps, waiting in the wings.
However it comes together, Nebraska has already proven that it can hang with the best in college baseball. Now it's aiming to finish the job.
“The message is we’re just going to keep coming,” Bolt said. “Just show up again (Monday).”