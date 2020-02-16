WACO, Texas — What was nearly a stirring victory turned into heartbreak for Nebraska on Saturday as Baylor rallied for an 8-7 walk-off celebration.
All the elements were there for the Huskers to clinch a road series in Waco for a second straight season. Junior outfielder Aaron Palensky’s fifth-inning grand slam helped erase a five-run deficit, and Max Schreiber’s five stellar relief frames sent NU to the ninth with a 7-6 advantage.
But Baylor — which has qualified for the past three NCAA tournaments — responded. The hosts greeted new closer Shay Schanaman with a walk and a single to open the inning, then bunted both into scoring position. No. 9 hitter Ricky Martinez’s soft roller to second base tied the game.
After Nebraska went 1-2-3 in the top of the 10th, Baylor freshman Jared McKenzie doubled to begin the bottom half and later ran home on Chase Wehsener’s one-out single to right.
“The mentally tougher team usually has a chance to win,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “I was really, really pleased with how our guys fought. We stayed in the fight. We took the lead. ... We just kept fighting and we kept putting good at-bats together and we competed hard. It just didn’t come our way this time.”
The rubber match between the former Big 12 foes is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
The outcome soured another strong effort from Nebraska (1-1) on offense. Cam Chick homered on the second pitch of the game, and the visitors later chased BU left-handed starter Paul Dickens with a five-run fifth. Chick’s RBI single was part of a surge in which seven straight Huskers reached base, highlighted by Palensky’s four-run bomb to left.
Senior first baseman Ty Roseberry staked Nebraska to a 7-6 lead in the sixth, hammering a pitch over the wall in left.
Schreiber, a junior righty who obliterated previous career highs in innings (two) and strikeouts (two), made the comeback possible by by twirling five scoreless innings and fanning six on 76 pitches. A potential starting candidate, he entered the season with a career earned-run average of 7.89 in 212⁄3 innings.
“It wasn’t necessarily always pretty with (Schreiber),” Bolt said. “But he just kept competing with his best stuff.”
Colby Gomes, making his first start of 2020 after converting from his role as closer/first baseman, lasted two-plus frames. Baylor’s Nick Loftin and Andy Thomas connected for consecutive homers off the sophomore righty to begin the third. The sophomore allowed seven hits and five runs in all while never generating much life on his signature fastball.
Bolt said Gomes didn’t establish his secondary pitches — a slider and a change-up — and it cost him. But NU can still take two of three at Baylor for a second straight year with another good showing.
“We saw their best guys, their best relievers on the mound there at the end,” Bolt said. “Gotta come out ready to win a series (Sunday).”
Nebraska (1-1)......100 051 000 0—7 9 1
At Baylor (1-1)......122 100 001 1—8 12 0
W: Boyd, 1-0. L: Schanaman, 0-1. 2B: NU, Roskam; BU, McKenzie 2, Loftin. 3B: BU, Richardson. HR: NU, Chick, Palensky, Roseberry; BU, Loftin, Thomas.