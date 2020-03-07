LINCOLN — Kyle Perry stepped onto the mound and slipped during a few warmup pitches. The game started nine minutes late as he waited for the Haymarket Park grounds crew to firm up the area.
He and the rest of the Nebraska pitching staff rarely lost their footing the rest of the day Friday afternoon in a 5-3 win over Columbia. The Huskers (3-7) struck out 16 and walked none while building a lead and holding it through a few stressful moments late against the Ivy League school.
“I knew it was an important game to come out here and get the job done, fill up the zone a little bit,” Perry said. “I tried my best to do that and got it done.”
The teams continue their four-game series with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 12:05 p.m. Nebraska started the weekend with just enough clutch moments to win a second straight game for the first time this spring.
Leighton Banjoff — the reigning Big Ten freshman of the week — swatted a solo home run in the second inning and Luke Roskam added a two-run single in the third. It all supported Perry, a sophomore left-hander from Millard South who made his eighth career start and finished with seven punchouts and two hits allowed across 68 pitches.
Perry said his outings will grow longer as he continues to build his arm stamina. First-year NU coach Will Bolt said earlier in the week that Perry likely would have been a starter from the beginning of the spring had he not been recovering from an offseason injury and had coaches seen him throw more. He consistently pounded Columbia (0-5) with fastballs low and inside, earning five strikeouts looking. Perry surrendered only a solo shot to left to Joshua Solomon — which came off the bat at 102 mph in the fourth — and a single in the third. He was starting with Nebraska’s initial Friday pitcher, Gareth Stroh, out with elbow discomfort.
“I thought he was outstanding,” Bolt said of Perry. “I think that’s kind of what we expected from him. He’s fearless. He’s just going to attack with his best stuff.”
Facing Columbia right-hander Billy Black — a junior with a career 11.79 ERA entering the day — the Husker offense led throughout but never pulled away during a six-hit effort. Banjoff, a designated hitter from Ohio, continued his torrid collegiate start with his third home run in his last six at-bats. Then NU made it 3-0 in the third when Roskam followed a two-out double, hit batter and walk by rolling a two-run single through the left side of the infield.
Roskam, a senior catcher off to a .282 start, beat an exaggerated shift to his pull side — Columbia put its shortstop behind second base — to give his pitcher some cushion.
He said Perry deserved his third career win. Nebraska had been a startling 1-6 when scoring first this spring.
“He started the tone for the day,” Roskam said. “Just getting ahead with strike one … he just kept pounding it and letting our defense play behind him. For a guy to do that and set the tone, it’s easy for guys to come out of the bullpen and do the same thing.”
Junior Paul Tillotson picked up his second career save with a 1-2-3 ninth. The new-look role was part of a new-look Haymarket Park that added a 20-second pitch clock and radar gun in the offseason along with a new video board in right field.
Nebraska had just one baserunner over three innings until the seventh. It added some cushion to go up 5-2 with hits from Joe Acker and Jaxon Hallmark and RBI groundouts from Cam Chick and Spencer Schwellenbach.
Max Schreiber, who started last Friday but will remain in a twice-a-weekend relief role going forward, followed with three innings of two-run ball. A two-base throwing error to start the sixth inning cost the Huskers as Solomon laced a two-out RBI single to center.
Two singles and a throwing error in the eighth let in another run. At 5-3 and with the tying run on second base with two outs, Schreiber struck out the last two hitters. He fanned seven overall.
“It probably wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing game in the world,” Bolt said. “We left some plays out there, defensively especially. But you never worry about a win, what it looks like. There were a lot of good moments in there for us, and I’m just happy we got the win.”
Columbia (0-5).............000 101 010—3 6 1
At Nebraska (3-7)........012 000 20x—5 6 2
W: Perry, 1-0. L: Black, 0-2. 2B: NU, Chick. HR: CU, Solomon; NU, Banjoff