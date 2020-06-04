The job was done by February. Every Nebraska baseball player who wanted a spot in a summer league had one.
“Then COVID-19 happened,” Danny Marcuzzo said. “Then everything kind of went by the wayside.”
Nebraska’s volunteer coach gives a wry laugh at his understatement. Even as the calendar flips to June — usually a time dedicated to camps and recruiting — he’s still tasked with securing work for multiple Huskers. Roughly 70% of summer leagues are canceled nationwide, he said. Opportunities are scarce.
Programs like Nebraska usually know well in advance what kind of summer experience they want for their players. Some might need to taste success and gain confidence. Others should be challenged and learn to overcome failure against elite talent. But now is no time to be choosy, not after NU played 15 games and college baseball grounded out in mid-March. Finding at-bats and innings of any kind is crucial.
“It’s such a big deal, especially this year because we’ve essentially missed out on a full spring of development for our players,” coach Will Bolt said. “And to miss out on a full summer as well, that’s tough.”
NCAA super regionals would have begun this weekend across, with the College World Series to follow. If Nebraska wasn’t playing, Bolt said his staff would have been scattered to scout players in games and showcases around the country. Instead, with the recruiting dead period extended through July, they must rely more on their contacts for evaluation. Video will be more important, including potential live streams from fields where restrictions on sports have eased.
“This will be certainly an odd time,” Bolt said. “There’s going to be some baseball games being played, but there won’t be any college baseball coaches there to watch.”
And while voluntary workouts began Monday for Nebraska student-athletes in some fall and winter sports, baseball and others remain in “wait-and-see” mode. That includes the Alex Gordon Training Complex at Haymarket Park, which continues to be virtually unused by baseball and softball players.
But nobody is busier than Marcuzzo, a Millard West alum who secured summer teams for 20 Huskers and is still playing matchmaker for four others — senior outfielder Mojo Hagge, junior catcher Gunner Hellstrom, sophomore infielder Cam Chick and freshman pitcher Sayer Diederich.
There’s competition. Other programs are looking to place their players, including seniors who chose to retain their eligibility for 2021. And situations are fluid.
One summer squad told Marcuzzo a week ago it had no openings, then took multiple Huskers days later. Junior outfielder Aaron Palensky was at different times headed to the Cape Cod League and Alaska Baseball League before both were canceled.
Ten Huskers are off to the Northwoods League, which has a tentative start date of July 1: Quinn Mason and Kyle Perry (Duluth Huskies); Kyle Wisch and Ethan Bradford (La Crosse Loggers); Braxton Bragg and Spencer Schwellenbach (Traverse City Pit Spitters); Luke Roskam and Griffin Everitt (St. Cloud Rox); Jaxon Hallmark (Wilmar Stingers) and Leighton Banjoff (Wisconsin Woodchucks).
Four NU players will compete with the Expedition League’s Hastings Sodbusters: Shay Schanaman, Trey Kissack, Colby Gomes and Palensky.
Two others, Cade Povich and Logan Foster, are headed to the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plains League. Other destinations: Caleb Feekin and Bo Blessie (Mulvane Patriots, Sunflower League), Luke Boynton (Brookhaven Bucks, Sunbelt League) and Max Schreiber (Santa Barbara Foresters, California League).
Said Marcuzzo: “It will all be worth it once it gets here.”