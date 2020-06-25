The moment hit Tucker Timmerman like a comebacker. The last thing the Beatrice sophomore expected was a baseball scholarship offer from Nebraska.
“I was very shocked — very, very shocked,” Timmerman said. “Did not see it coming. Completely blindsided me.”
That was a week ago, only a few months since he visited a Husker camp and NU coaches told him they would keep an eye on him. Following a video chat with the staff Monday, Timmerman didn’t need to ponder his decision anymore.
The infielder/pitcher committed to the Huskers shortly thereafter, one of three players from three different classes to make their Big Red pledges public Monday. Timmerman joins highly touted infielder/pitcher Travis Sykora of Round Rock, Texas, in NU’s 2023 class.
Duke and Houston were talking with Timmerman, he said, though Nebraska was his first offer. He said coach Will Bolt and his staff won’t let him slack off and can develop his physical gifts.
“I knew these are the type of coaches I wanted,” Timmerman said. “They were going to push me to my best. They wanted to keep in-state players and I wanted to stay close to home. Nebraska is a dream to play for.”
Of the 32 known players Nebraska has landed as a signee or pledge under Bolt spanning four class, 16 are from in-state high schools.
Timmerman, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-sport athlete at Beatrice, plays with the Nebraska Prospects baseball club to increase his exposure. Nebraska likes his ability as a corner infielder, he said, as well as an above-average exit velocity for his age as a hitter. As a pitcher, his fastball touched 86 mph this week and goes with a split finger, slider and curveball.
The son of former Ball State offensive lineman Ryan Timmerman said his job for the next three years will be to continue to improve and justify the potential Nebraska coaches see in him.
“They told me that it looks like everything comes naturally for me,” Timmerman said. “It’s what they want to see.”