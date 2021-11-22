LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will miss the Iowa game with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Scott Frost announced Monday.
Martinez played through the injury for two quarters at Wisconsin. He sustained it during a first-half rollout and felt a "clicking" in his shoulder after that. Frost said Martinez will have to address the shoulder injury after the season.
“He played well, he played tough,” Frost said. “Feel terrible for him, but appreciate him.”
Frost “would encourage” Martinez to walk during Friday's senior day festivities, but he doesn’t know yet whether Martinez will return for a fifth year, as allowed by the NCAA’s COVID-related eligibility rules. Frost said Martinez needs “time and a little space” away from this season to make that decision.
“I hope it’s not his last (senior day), but if it is, he needs to be honored,” Frost said.
Frost said redshirt freshman Logan Smothers, Martinez's backup who's appeared in five games this season, will start Friday. True freshman Heinrich Haarberg could also see action. Frost said both practiced well Monday in preparation for the Hawkeyes.
“He’s come in several games and looked really good,” Frost said of Smothers, who has 13 carries for 69 yards and has completed 7 of 11 passes for 119 yards.
Both Smothers and Haarberg are “familiar enough” with what NU does that either could have operated the Huskers’ aggressive game plan at Wisconsin, Frost intimated.
Martinez, who did not make his usual appearance at the Monday press conference, has now missed starts due to injuries in three of his four seasons. The Huskers haven't done well in his absences, losing to Troy in 2018 and Minnesota and Indiana in 2019. Martinez played through three injuries in 2021 — a broken jaw, a high ankle sprain and the shoulder injury.
Despite its 3-8 record, NU entered the week as favorites against 9-2 Iowa. Betting sites had already begun to pull the game off wagering boards upon the news of Martinez's injury.
The Huskers’ odds to break a six-game losing streak against Iowa are now long.
The biggest question: Has Martinez played his last game at NU?
“I don’t want to talk about him like he’s gone,” Frost said. “I don’t want to get into those speculations. Playing quarterback here is tough, being the head coach here is tough.
"I’ve said it a bunch — you get more praise than you deserve when things are going well, and more blame than you deserve when things aren’t. I’ve lived that as a quarterback. He’s done a ton of good things at the University of Nebraska. Sometimes it’s been great, sometimes it hasn’t, but I admire him and respect him. He and I have been battling through a lot together."
Martinez has been a three-year captain on offense. Fellow captain Austin Allen called Martinez a “warrior.”
“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Allen said.