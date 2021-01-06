HUMPHREY — Allison Weidner stat line said it all: 33 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals, 6 assists.
The 2021 Nebraska recruit helped Humphrey St. Francis pulled away from Norfolk Catholic for a 71-46 win here Tuesday night.
“St. Francis is a great team who has a great player in Allison Weidner. She played at a very high level and controlled the game from start to finish,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said.
Alissa Kosch and Kaylee Stricklin joined Weidner in doubledigits.
“I also thought the rest of their team played great defense and didn’t let us have anything very easy so it allowed them to get into transition and some great looks at the basket while we were scrambling to get matched up,” Kassmeier added.
Freshman Avery Yosten led Norfolk Catholic with 13 points.
“I thought we did some nice things at times and had a very good first quarter where Elly Piper played great,” Kassmeier said. “We just have to be able to attack pressure better than we did. We allowed them to take it to us and didn’t attack back.”
Norfolk Catholic hosts Battle Creek on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic 17 4 12 13 — 46
St. Francis 21 19 15 16 — 71
Norfolk Catholic (4-6): Carly Marshall 3; Avery Yosten 13; Mary Fennessy 6; Kalea Fischer 2; Alli Brungardt 2; Saylor Fischer 2; Elly Piper 7; Jozy Piper 9.
Humphrey St. Francis (9-0): Allison Weidner 33; Emma Baumgart 3; Hannah Baumgart 5; Jalyssa Hastserter 3; Kylee Wessel 2; Kaylee Stricklin 11; Alissa Kosch 14.