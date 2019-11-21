Allison Weidner's most recent unofficial visit to Nebraska was Tuesday night. That's also when the 5-foot-9 junior guard from Humphrey St. Francis committed to the Huskers.
"Something about Nebraska that I got this feeling every time I got mail or talked to them on the phone, I just can't explain it," Weidner said. "As a kid I dreamed of playing for Nebraska."
Weidner got a late start to the recruiting process and decided to play with All-Nebraska Attack this past summer. The decision involved traveling to Omaha for practice multiple times a week and traveling the summer basketball circuit for the first time. It paid off.
Along with NU, Weidner received scholarship offers from Creighton, South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota State, Toledo, Denver, Duquesne and UNO.
"I went on a few visits this summer and I really took my time and didn't want to rush my decision," she said. "The way me and my parents looked at it was it didn't matter the size of the school but the school that fit me best and where I could trust the coaches the most."
In the end, Weidner chose Nebraska over in-state rival Creighton with South Dakota State and South Dakota also in close consideration.
Weidner averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.7 rebounds per game for the 23-4 Flyers as a sophomore.