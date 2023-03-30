Homers helps Northeast roll to win

The Northeast Community College baseball team welcomed Iowa Lakes Community College to Veterans Memorial Field on Wednesday for a single nine-inning contest. The Hawks were able to protect their home turf as they downed the Lakers 14-4 in seven innings via the 10-run mercy rule.
Northeast (20-7, 4-2 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) and Iowa Lakes (1-14, 0-5) dealt with cool temperatures during the afternoon, but the sun did eventually come out towards the later innings in the showdown of two conference foes.
Clay Beaumont (Tekamah) took the mound first for the Hawks after tossing a no-hitter his last time out and allowed three earned runs over three innings pitched.
Northeast had plenty of run support on the day as Pierce Wright (Olathe, Kansas) and Harrison Taubert (Casper, Wyoming) both sent baseballs out of the park.
Cade Grevengoed (West Des Moines, Iowa) came to the plate with two runners on and the score sitting at 12-4 and found a gap in the outfield to take the matchup in just seven innings.
“It was cold, but both teams were in it,” Northeast coach Marcus Clapp said. “We both had to deal with it. We started off a little slow and it took us a little bit to get going. Again, it’s just about us being able to put our foot on the gas. We have to be ready to go.”
The Hawks will travel to battle with No. 15 Kirkwood Community College in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I thought the last couple of innings were better,” Clapp said. “It’s going to be a big weekend for us. To be able to play today was good. We’ll get back after it tomorrow and get ready for Kirkwood.”