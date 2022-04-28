When Dale Hochstein graduated midterm from Wayne State College in December 1979, an immediate opening at Wayne High School seemed to be the right opportunity to begin his teaching and coaching career.
Now, 43 years later, Hochstein and the Blue Devils remain a perfect fit for each other.
Hochstein is the recipient of the 2022 Northeast Nebraska Track and Field Achievement Award. He started at Wayne helping coach the junior high team, then took over the high school girls program for the 1988 season before eventually adding the title of boys coach for the past 20-plus years.
“The size of the community is perfect,” Hochstein said. “When I was going to school, my wife was just finishing up a degree, and I had an opportunity to start up here. It just felt right since that point and time.
“I've been blessed to stay in a school that’s the right size and is a good community to raise my family in. There have been a lot of kids who I have enjoyed working with.”
Hochstein was excited about getting the chance to coach track and field for the Blue Devils.
“I ran a little bit in high school,” he said. “When they asked me to do it, I had basically coached all the sports. Each one is different, and each one is unique. Each one provides kids with a different opportunity. Each state championship has its own aura and special feeling.
“I guess I enjoy working with kids no matter what sport I’m coaching, seeing them reach their potential or exceed what they think their potential is.”
The diversity and specialization of track and field appeal to Hochstein, who feels it’s many sports wrapped into one. It is coaching every athlete on his teams — not just those who are the top performers — that Hochstein really loves.
“I enjoy watching kids improve, even those who aren’t going to be a state qualifier,” he said. “Some of my best moments are girls who are trying to break a three-minute half mile. Three years later as a senior, they do it. Just to see the light in their eyes is special. Or to see the kids who didn’t think they had a chance to go to state be one of those surprise qualifiers, that’s the enjoyment for me.”
It’s those types of accomplishments that Hochstein emphasizes over his career, not team or individual championships. But he does appreciate Wayne’s Mid-State Conference girls titles over the years, including one when four teams finished within five points of each other.
“We had some kids come through with fifths and sixths, and you always preach that every kid matters and every opportunity is important,” he said. “We’ve had state champions from time to time and kids who have gone on to college and been successful there as well.”
Hochstein will officially receive the NEN award on Thursday, April 28, at the Norfolk Track and Field Classic.
He has been a supporter of the event ever since the inaugural year in 1995.
“When they started that, it was just a fantastic opportunity for kids in Northeast Nebraska,” he said. “To me, it’s just like the state meet down there in (Omaha) Burke. The fans come to watch and appreciate kids perform their best and show their respect for all the hard work and effort they put in. The atmosphere there, the support that the fans of Northeast Nebraska give those athletes, it’s just fantastic.”
Hochstein said he feels honored to receive the Northeast Nebraska Track and Field Achievement Award and joining a “great group of mentors, great friends and leaders of the sport.”
“I’ve learned so much from them, and hopefully they’ve learned a few things from me along the way,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about — coaching is about sharing our ideas with each other and letting our kids utilize those to the best of their abilities.”